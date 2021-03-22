Joel Scott named NABC 1st Team All-District

Greenfield honored again by MVFC

ST. LOUIS - For the second time in three weeks, South Dakota State's Garret Greenfield has been honored as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The Jackrabbits' starting right tackle, Greenfield anchored a potent offensive attack that rolled up a season-high 392 rushing yards in a 44-3 victory at fifth-ranked Southern Illinois on March 20. He graded at 94 percent and was credited with three knockdown blocks, while not allowing any sacks, pressures or quarterback hits in the game. SDSU had a pair of 100-yard rushers in freshman running back Isaiah Davis (150 yards) and freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski (103 yards), with the duo accounting for all five of SDSU's touchdowns. Davis was named the league's Newcomer of the Week on Sunday.

A sophomore from Rock Valley, Iowa, Greenfield also received the MVFC offensive lineman honor after SDSU ran for 347 yards in a March 6 victory over Western Illinois.

SDSU, ranked fifth this week in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision media poll, is set to return to action April 3 at North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits' game scheduled for March 27 against Illinois State has been canceled after the Redbirds opted out of the remainder of the spring season.

