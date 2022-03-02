Joel Scott named RMAC Player of the Year as BHSU men, women rack up conference awards

Three Black Hills State men's basketball players earned RMAC honors on Wednesday morning for their performance on the court this season.

Joel Scott headlined as the 2021-22 RMAC Player of the Year. Scott averaged 22.8 points per game and scored 593 points in the regular season, both best in the league.

The junior also finished the regular season leading the nation in defensive rebounding, with 8.92 per game, and ranks top 10 in six statistical categories.

In addition to being named Player of the Year, Scott was also named All-RMAC First Team.

The Yellow Jackets' Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa earned All-RMAC Second Team honors.

BHSU's Haylee Weathersby named RMAC Freshman of the Year

The Yellow Jacket women's basketball team earned four All-Conference awards highlighted by Haylee Weathersby's selection as the RMAC Freshman of the Year.

Weathersby racked up 195 points, 102 rebounds, 22 assists an 15 steals this season in 25 games and five starts for BHSU. She also earned Honorable Mention for the All-RMAC team.

Danica Kocer earned Second Team All-RMAC after leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring averaging 13.1 points per game. The junior finished the season with 366 points, 92 rebounds, 50 assists and 41 steals.

Megan Engesser also received All-RMAC Honorable Mention selection.

Four SD Mines players earn RMAC honors

South Dakota Mines received four selections for RMAC honors including three honorable mentions for the men's team and a Second-Team All-Conference selection for the women's team.

Ryan Weiss was selected as Second Team All-Conference from the Mines women's team. She played a big part as the team surged down the stretch, winning 7 of their last 10 and five straight to close out the year.

The redshirt senior averaged 13.5 points per game (ninth, RMAC) and 5.7 rebounds per game, and shot 35.3% from 3-point range (fifth RMAC) with a league best 65 3s.

Three Mines men received Second-Team All-RMAC honors with Kolten Mortensen, Alejandro Rama and Brevin Walter all cracking the list.

