Joel Scott picks up seventh Player of the Week honors

Black Hills State men's basketball junior Joel Scott was named Week 15 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

Scott led the Yellow Jackets with 66 points and 20 rebounds over the weekend to help BHSU clinch the RMAC Regular Season Championship. He scored 41 points to go along with 15 rebounds for his 17th double-double in the win over Colorado Christian and tallied 25 points against Metro State.

Scott ranks first in the RMAC in total points with 593, points per game with 22.8 and field goals made with 218. He is also the leading defensive rebounder in all of Division II, averaging 8.96 per game this season.

This is Scott's seventh Player of the Week honor and fifth offensive honor this season. He was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year after his 2019-20 season.

South Dakota Mines senior guard Ryan Weiss capped of her college career by being named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week on the women's side.

Weiss helped push the Hardrockers to a pair of wins over New Mexico Highlands and University of Colorado Colorado Springs last week. The Ames, Iowa, native averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds, while charging the offense with a blistering 50% average from 3-point range.

Against the Mountain Lions, Weiss tabbed 24 points, six rebounds and three assists, pushing her team to a 77-67 win. She then registered 14 points, 14 boards and four assists in Saturday’s 71-54 win over New Mexico Highlands.

