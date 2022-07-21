Joey Cole hits grand slam, Winner/Colome holds off Belle Fourche for spot in 7B Championship

BELLE FOURCHE — Winner/Colome Post 169 held on for a 12-11 win over Belle Fourche Post 32 on Thursday at the Roundup Baseball Complex to advance to the South Dakota Legion Baseball Region 7B Championship.

The Royals relied on the long ball to move on, and held off a rally by the Broncs in the bottom of the seventh.

Joey Cole hit the first home run when he sent a grand slam over the left field wall in the top of the fourth to give Post 169 a 7-2 lead, and Aiden Barfuss hit a three-run homer to center in the top of the sixth to put his team in front 12-5.

Belle Fourche rallied with two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh to cut its deficit to 12-11. But Winner/Colome stood strong as Cole recorded the final out on the mound to earn a save, with the tying run on third, and secure his team’s spot in the title game.

“It was a little sketchy there at the end and I got a little afraid,” Post 169 head coach Shane Phillips said. “We were up 12-7 with a big lead and I put in my best pitcher, so I figured it’d be no problem. Then it was 12-11, but it is what it is.”

Cole led the way for the Royals at the plate and pitched in the final frame to earn the save. He went 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs with the grand slam and allowed four runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh before putting Post 32 to bed.

“It wasn’t what I dreamed of, to come in with a five-run lead and give up four to put the tying run on third, but I just tried to keep myself calm,” Cole said. “I’ve been in those positions before. You just have to calm down and throw strikes.”

Phillips said Cole is the natural-born leader on his team and was the obvious choice to finish out the game on the mound.

“He leads the kids and everybody stands behind him,” he continued. “Everybody wants to play with him.”

Belle Fourche jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs on three hits and an error in the bottom of the second. Evan Vissia doubled and scored on a one-run single by Nolan Wahlfeldt, and Sean Wahlfeldt singled and scored on an errant snap throw by the catcher.

Winner/Colome seized the lead with three runs on three hits and an error in the following frame and never looked back. The Royals hung crooked numbers in the next three frames to jump in front 12-7 before the Broncs began to surge in the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ryker Audiss gave Post 32 life with a one-out single.

Belle Fourche proceeded to rack up four straight hits. It took advantage of a fielding error and wild pitch to plate four runs with one out and cut its deficit to 12-11.

On the mound, however, Winner/Colome’s Cole dialed in and induced a foul-out to the catcher and ground out to third to strand the tying run at third and earn the save.

Justin Hausmann earned the win. He pitched four innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Dalton Davis suffered the loss, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Belle Fourche finished the contest with 11 runs on 13 hits and was plagued by four errors, while Winner/Colome amassed 12 runs on 14 hits with three errors.

Winner/Colome returns to action at noon Friday for the Region 7B Championship and needs one victory to advance to the state tournament.

Cole said he’s confident in his team’s ability to survive and advance.

“We just have to keep hitting the ball,” Cole said. “When we aren’t hitting the ball very well, we don’t play well but when we hit we do. We also have to throw strikes on the mound, that’s the biggest thing we can do.”

The centerfielder/pitcher also credited his teammates for their ability to stand strong defensively.

“We have a really good defense and as long as everybody is working and the pitchers are throwing strikes, we are pretty hard to beat,” Cole said.

The Royals square off with the winner of the elimination contest between Belle Fourche and Gregory County, who faced off at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game needs to beat Winner/Colome twice to advance to State.