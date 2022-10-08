Johannsen scores 3 rushing TDs as SD Mines blasts Western Colorado

Jayden Johannsen amassed 407 total yards and racked up five touchdowns to lead South Dakota Mines in passing and rushing yards in a lopsided win over Western Colorado.

The Hardrockers took advantage of the stellar quarterback play and cruised to a 38-10 victory over the Mountaineers in Gunnison Colorado.

Mines (4-2, 3-1 RMAC) outgained Western Colorado (3-3, 3-1 RMAC) 507 yards to 214 yards.

The Hardrockers intercepted two Mountaineers passes and finished the game without committing a turnover.

Johannsen completed 20 of 29 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and added 21 rushes for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Receivers Isaiah Eastman and Jeremiah Bridges each finished with 100-plus yards. Eastman caught 10 passes for 121 yards and Bridges hauled in four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Western Colorado QB Connor Desch completed 12 of 21 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.

The Mines defense buckled down in the run game and surrendered just 2 yards per carry. Western Colorado finished the game with 49 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

SD Mines returns to action Saturday against Colorado School of Mines (4-2, 4-0 RMAC) at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.