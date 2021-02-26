Johnson and Johnson vaccine expected to roll out next week in South Dakota

If the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is approved today by the Food and Drug Administration, South Dakota will see 7,000 more doses in its next allocation.

With the addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which after Pfizer and Moderna will be the third COVID vaccine to come online, the state’s total allocation for next week will be 25,830 doses, according to the state Department of Health.

The J&J vaccine, if approved, should arrive in the state on Sunday.

The state’s allocation does not include vaccines given by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Veterans Administration, or Indian Health Services.

The biggest difference between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines is that it is a one-shot course, whereas Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.

South Dakota continues to be one of the top vaccine distributors in the nation — 24% of the state population has already received at least one dose, and over 12% have received their second dose. That’s 207,943 doses administered and 136,143 people who have received a vaccine statewide. In Pennington County, 24,955 doses have been administered among 16,032 recipients.