This week, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted in disapproval of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) rule making certain types of pistol braces illegal.

The House passed H.J. Res. 44 — Providing for congressional disapproval under Chapter 8 of Title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives relating to “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces.’”

“This rule from the ATF is gross federal overreach by the Executive Branch to push their anti-Second Amendment agenda,” said Johnson. “Requiring registration of pistol stabilizing braces would turn millions of law-abiding gun owners into felons. This rule must be overturned.”

Johnson said this rule creates arbitrary guidelines to determine whether certain types of pistol braces are legal and forces law-abiding citizens to dispose of these firearms or face felony charges — up to 10 years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines. Lawful gun owners must register their lawfully purchased pistols as “short-barreled rifles,” and they only have 120 days to do so. The last time the ATF reclassified a gun under the National Firearms Act, the grace period was open for seven years.

Under the Biden Administration this rule has advanced with the final rule published January 13, 2023. Many disabled veterans and other physically disabled Americans rely on these braces to use their firearms, according to Johnson.