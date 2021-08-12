Johnson, other lawmakers call on Biden to end eviction moratorium

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and 30 other members of Congress are calling on President Biden to end the federal eviction moratorium, according to a news release.

In the letter to Biden, the lawmakers stated they strongly opposed the latest eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This latest action is plainly unconstitutional and will only serve to further distort the market and create a housing affordability crisis,” the lawmakers state in the letter to President Biden. “Additionally, any further restrictions on evictions at this point are counterproductive. The economy is open, jobs and vaccines are abundant, and federal rental assistance is a reality.”

The Biden administration extended the eviction moratorium for cities with substantial spread of COVID-19 until Oct. 3. The moratorium was set to expire on July 31.

“Instead of pursuing an unconstitutional moratorium, the Biden administration should be focused on distributing the nearly $50 billion in rental assistance that was appropriated through three separate stimulus packages.” the lawmakers stated in the letter. “As long this moratorium remains in place, property owners will continue to struggle financially. These property owners must still pay mortgages, taxes, and maintenance for the dwelling. If this continues much longer, we will see a wave of bankruptcies, foreclosures, and blighted properties.”

