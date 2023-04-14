South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds addressed the war in Ukraine, China's apparent posturing as a global leader, and the federal government's scrambling to deal with a significant leak of state secrets during the 2023 Black Hills Defense & Industry Symposium Thursday, speaking to more than 300 leaders in academia, military and technology.

Both members of the state's congressional delegation brought relevant committee experience — Johnson serving on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Select Committee on China, Rounds in Armed Services and Intelligence — in their usual laid back, yet passionate demeanor.

Johnson called sitting on the Select Committee "among the most rewarding experiences" he's been involved in during his time in Congress. The 46-year-old recalled conflict with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) as being a major part of his formative years, and said it's tempting to draw parallels between the Cold War and what "might well be a Cold War that we're already engaged in with China."

"The USSR was a one-dimensional threat...they weren't really an economic foe in the way that China is; they weren't really a cultural threat," Johnson said. "We didn't have the kinds of deep economic ties or cultural ties with the USSR that we have with China. It's going to be far more difficult for us strategically to, not necessarily unwind, but right some of our relationships with the [Chinese Communist Party]."

Johnson said the "war games" the Select Committee takes part in brought to the forefront the need for fiscal responsibility while ensuring corners aren't cut for American service members. It's a solution that should've been done 10 or 20 years ago, he said, but "the second-best time to plant a tree is today."

Equally important to the looming budgetary concerns is maintaining and strengthening America's allies, according to Johnson. It's too easy, he said, to look exclusively inward, calling it "dangerous." Johnson said he heard "when America looks inward, the world becomes less safe," from the King of Jordan last week and was struck at the similarity of that sentiment to words spoken by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and key diplomatic officers from Japan.

"When America is weak, the bad guys rejoice," Johnson said. "When America is alone, the world is less safe. Let's continue to make the investments we need to make and let's continue to build global coalitions, because when we work together, security is much improved."

Senator Rounds began by addressing last week's leak of highly classified military documents, which a Pentagon official said presents "a very serious risk to national security," according to the Associated Press. Rounds said there appears to be a difference in the way sensitive documents are handled on the legislative side versus the executive side, calling some members of the executive branch "cavalier" in their handling of documents.

The Associated Press reported a Massachusetts Air National Guard member, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, was arrested in connection with the document disclosure Thursday afternoon and will be charged under a provision of the Espionage Act.

Rounds said they're planning further discussions next week to address what happened, how, and how they can limit information leaks to the public in the future.

"It's really been discouraging," he said. "It's been bad to see people providing misinformation or half-information...taking information out of context."

The breach prompts fears that important foreign relationships could be compromised. AP reports indicate the leaked information surrounds Ukrainian air defense capabilities and foreign aid, as well as U.S. monitoring of close allies. Information revealed in the documents has some questioning if the U.S. is doing the right thing in Ukraine, Rounds said.

"I can share with you that Ukrainians are fighting hard," he said. "They most certainly could use more weapons in terms of quality and quantity from the United States and our allies...We could, I believe, do a better job of getting them to their weapons systems in a more timely fashion than what's been delivered so far."

Not all of the weapons systems that have been authorized have been delivered, Rounds said, lamenting the timeframe and calling on the Biden Administration to change that.

Rounds believes the "why" of being invested in Ukraine also ties in to the growing international influence of the Chinese Communist Party. He stated the Chinese are watching the United States' international entanglements — such as the "chaotic" withdraw from Afghanistan — and want to follow Russia's lead in taking back territory they believe is rightfully theirs.

Rounds said Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China, wants to take Taiwan diplomatically, but would do it militarily if need be.

"What [Xi Jinping] wants to know is what's his cost going to be to take back Taiwan," Rounds said. "How much does [the U.S.] actually care about Taiwan? Do we care about the economy that Taiwan supports across the vast majority of the free world?"

The cost according to Rounds would be substantial; China would lose and never be the same. The goal, he said, is to turn Taiwan into a "porcupine" — something difficult to get into — over the next several years, potentially avoiding an unwanted war with China.

It's also a promise between allies, he said.

"It's because Mr. Putin has to understand that he cannot be the bully on the block, and that our word counts," Rounds said. "In 1995, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for recognition as to the sovereignty of their land — not just by the United States and Great Britain — but by Russia as well. For Russia to walk away from their commitment...that has to be recognized on an international basis."

A major defense concern is cyberspace, something Rounds said is an ever-present challenge as the U.S. and our enemies continually evolve new and increasingly devastating capabilities. It's an area of defense spending he said will always see increases.

"Our capabilities in cyber right now are second to none," he said. "But we have adversaries that are rapidly closing the gap. Those are China, Russia, North Korea and Iran."

Cyber warfare, Rounds said, will precede any land, air or sea war — or space war, something he said China is creating the ability to do.

Both Rounds and Johnson touched on the incoming B-21 Raider.

"It is truly a bada-- weapon of war and of peace, and that's the message that we have to share," Rounds said. "It's designed to make peace, but it's designed to be an extremely efficient weapon that they can't stop."

While in Rapid City Thursday, Representative Johnson also served as the keynote speaker at the "Cornerstone Celebrates" luncheon, where supporters of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission gathered to raise awareness about Rapid City's homeless population.