South Dakota's congressional delegation voted in favor of the debt ceiling bill this week, recognizing its shortcomings but agreeing default wasn't an option.

The House passed the bill Wednesday by a vote of 314 to 117. The Senate followed suit Thursday with a 63 to 36 split.

The ultimately 99-page bill brought to an end months of squabbling on both sides of the aisle, and not a moment too soon, as the June 5 deadline for default loomed.

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal earlier this week to raise the debt ceiling. Part of their negotiations included cuts to Internal Revenue Service funding, increased inflationary spending on military and veterans affairs, and instituted work requirements for some Americans on welfare. The bill also suspends debt limit until 2025, eliminating the chance for a standoff in the midst of a presidential election cycle.

Without a debt ceiling increase, the U.S. would default on its bills — likely spelling economic disaster. The unpredictability of a default — something that's never happened — makes the situation that much more delicate. Social Security checks and payments to federal workers and military would cease, potentially sending the U.S. into a recession.

The debt ceiling is the limit on how much money the federal government can borrow to pay bills, and was enacted in 1917. Congress needed to increase the debt ceiling to keep the federal government from defaulting on its bills. The threshold has been altered 78 times since 1960, according to the Washington Post.

Rep. Dusty Johnson was one of 149 House Republicans who voted to pass the debt ceiling legislation.

"The Fiscal Responsibility Act does four things. It cuts $2 trillion of spending — the largest spending cut ever," Johnson wrote in a statement to the Journal Friday. "It puts Americans back to work. It unlocks American energy. It takes back $28 billion of unused federal COVID funds. It isn't a perfect deal, but certainly moves our country in the right direction and avoids a disastrous default. I look forward to fighting for further fiscal sanity as House Republicans begin the appropriations process."

He previously praised the limited spending growth — capped at just one-percent a year — and the bill's reclamation of covid funds and repealed "Green New Deal" tax credits in an effort to spend American tax dollars more efficiently. Spending more money, he said, was not the answer.

Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds joined 15 other Republican colleagues — plus 44 Democrats and two Independents — in their "yes" votes Thursday night.

"We did not think that the end result was — by any stretch of the imagination — a perfect bill," Rounds told the Journal on the phone Friday. "We didn't think there was enough protection in there for the members of the Armed Services so that we could increase the amount of spending in defense when necessary, and we'll work on that with the Appropriations Committee."

Rounds was a major supporter of the military and defense spending, and explained defense would likely be a high priority when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) brings the 12 appropriations bills before the Senate. Bringing them before the chamber would allow Democrats and Republicans alike to "decide what our priorities are going to be with the money we've got," according to Rounds.

"The other thing that we made very clear...[is] that this would not impact our ability to do supplemental emergency funding to protect Ukraine and Taiwan, so that we could continue to make sure that [Vladimir] Putin and Xi Jinping, were not left unchecked. Those were the critical issues," Rounds said.

Defense brought in the majority of Rounds' support, but he said other areas "had promise," including some regulatory relief portions and energy projects.

Thune echoed Rounds' sentiments about defense spending, adding praise for the end of the student loan moratorium that began during the pandemic.

"The bill they agreed on, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, will increase the debt ceiling and finally – finally – after two years of out-of-control spending, begin to rein in our nation’s budget," Thune said on the Senate floor Wednesday. "It claws back unspent COVID funds, repeals excess IRS spending, and ends the student loan repayment moratorium, which is currently costing taxpayers $5 billion a month. In fact, the bill rescinds more unobligated government money than any bill in American history."

The bill went to President Biden, who addressed the nation from the Oval Office Friday night. In his 13-minute address, Biden called the budget's passage "critical" and said the U.S. had averted economic crisis and economic collapse.

“When I ran for president, I was told the days of bipartisanship were over, that Democrats and Republicans could no longer work together,” Biden said. “But I refused to believe that, because America can never give in to that way of thinking. The only way American democracy can function is through compromise and consensus, and that’s what I’ve worked to do as president.”

Biden is expected to sign the bill Saturday.