U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-South Dakota, voted with 128 other Republicans and 225 Democrats on Wednesday to oppose President Donald Trump's withdrawal of U.S. troops from northeast Syria.
The overall vote on the nonbinding resolution by the House of Representatives was 354-60, with all 60 of the "no" votes coming from Republicans.
Johnson tweeted about his vote after casting it.
"Our Kurdish allies stood with the US in the fight against ISIS, now is not the time to abandon them," Johnson's tweet said. "I hope to see swift and robust sanctions imposed on the Turkish government."
The title of the resolution is "Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria."
The text of the measure underscores a congressional consensus that Trump's decision has damaged U.S. interests in the region and helped adversaries, including the Islamic State, Russia and Iran.
The resolution says Congress opposes the U.S. troop pullback. The withdrawal prompted Turkey's attacks on Syrian Kurds, who'd been the top U.S. ally in the region against Islamic State fighters.
A similar measure was introduced this week in the Senate and is awaiting action.
Johnson's vote opposing Trump's policy in Syria is not the first time Johnson has opposed the president. On Feb. 26, Johnson was one of 13 House Republicans to vote against President Trump’s emergency declaration for funding of a southern border wall. Johnson has said he supports building a wall but opposes the expansion of presidential power represented by Trump’s emergency declaration.