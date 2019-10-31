{{featured_button_text}}

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement following the U.S. House of Representatives formal vote on the impeachment inquiry.

“I voted against the impeachment resolution,” said Johnson. “The process it establishes doesn’t provide the transparency and fairness we need. It concentrates power in the hands of Adam Schiff, who is given a veto over Republican efforts to call witnesses and subpoena records. A tainted impeachment process does not better us as a nation.”

This formal impeachment vote comes thirty-seven days after the Speaker of the House launched impeachment proceedings. There have been seventy-two hours of testimony the majority of Congress and the American people has been denied access to.

