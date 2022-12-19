Join a local Audubon Christmas bird count

Audubon’s 123rd annual Christmas Bird Counts are going on now through Jan. 5 in western South Dakota. Prairie Hills Audubon Society of Western South Dakota has created a list of the official bird count dates and locations.

Because the start of the bird count season overlapped with severe winter weather, some counts have been rescheduled. Contact the compiler of each bird count for the updated information about bird count dates. Interested birders must arrange with the count compiler in advance to participate. This winter’s bird count is free of charge to encourage more participants.

Western South Dakota bird counts:

Rapid City – Contact Michael Melius, mmmelius@hotmail.com, 605-255-4766

Sturgis – Dec. 23. Contact Erik Davis: speargoose@gmail.com

Badlands National Park – Jan. 1, 2023. Contact Nancy Drilling, dril0008@gmail.com, 605-791-0459

Spearfish – Jan. 1, 2023. Meet at McDonalds at 7:30 a.m. Contact Daniel Bjerke, 605-381-0493, dlbjerke@midco.net

Pine Ridge Reservation – Jan. 3, 2023. Contact Peter Hill, petermhill@yahoo.com, 605-441-9346

Shadehill – Jan. 3, 2023. Contact Greg Schonert, gregory.schonert@usda.gov, 701-989-7309 (office), 701-202-0833 (cell), Forest Service (Grand River District) 605-374-3592

Bird counts are not scheduled in Piedmont, Bison and Hot Springs because new compilers are needed. For more information, contact Gene Hess, gene@neopaleo.net, Piedmont; Meghan Dinkins, meghandinkins@hotmail.com or Meghan.f.dinkins@usda.gov, Bison; Duane or Marie Weber, 605-673-2032 or mmcurtin@gwtc.net, Hot Springs.

For more information about South Dakota bird counts, go to https://phas-wsd.org/citizen-science/ or http://sdoubirds.org/SDOU/Calendar.aspx.

Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months. Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, typically count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.

Participants should bring lunch, drinking water, warm clothing and footwear. Binoculars, field guides and spotting scopes are suggested for those who have them.

Interested birders might also want to participate in bird counts in Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. To find a count on an interactive map, go to https://audubon.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=ac275eeb01434cedb1c5dcd0fd3fc7b4.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Counts will mobilize nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count uses the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone.

The bird counts provide valuable data about the number of bird species and numbers of each species occurring within set geographic areas on an early winter day. The results are compiled into the longest running database in ornithology, representing 123 years of unbroken data on trends of early-winter bird populations across the Americas.

When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey (pwrc.usgs.gov/bbs/), Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count provides a picture of how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and space over the past 100 years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues that also have implications for people. Christmas Bird Count data has been used in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles.

The annual published report, American Birds, is available in a digital version at audubon.org/content/american-birds-annual-summary-christmas-bird-count.