Jokic becomes lowest draft pick ever to win MVP award

"MVP! BEST PLAYER IN THE NBA!" Nuggets teammate Will Barton posted on Instagram.

"I couldn't win it without you guys," Jokic told his teammates when the word came.

Jokic had a league-high 60 double-doubles and added 16 triple-doubles — second-most in the NBA behind only triple-double king and former MVP Westbrook — this season. Jokic's scoring average jumped from 19.9 points per game last season to 26.4. He tied his career high with 10.8 rebounds per game and his average of 8.3 assists was just shy of Wilt Chamberlain's all-time season average (8.6) for a center.

He shot 56% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

"The Denver Nuggets drafted me, it was an opportunity for me to become an NBA player," Jokic said. "I think I did a good job of using that opportunity."

A year after leading the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in the Walt Disney World bubble in Florida, Jokic steered his team through a trying season marked a rash of injuries, most notably to fellow star Jamal Murray, who tore his left ACL in April.