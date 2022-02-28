Jones County boys knock off New Underwood in 7B play-in with offensive outpouring

NEW UNDERWOOD — Entering their Region 7B play-in game, the Jones County boys basketball team had just seven wins on the season. Four were claimed in a row, and two of those four came against New Underwood, the very team they faced Monday.

The two squads, all too familiar with each other, met one final time to determine who would get the right to face top-seeded White River in Tuesday’s regional first round, and behind an efficient offensive outpouring that started early, the No. 9 Coyotes grabbed their third win over the No. 8 Tigers 75-55 on the road.

“It was mainly the confidence level for our kids,” said Jones County head coach David Hunt, whose team has now won five straight. “We’ve been slowly getting better and better as the season’s been going on, and the fact that we played them twice very recently and beat them twice.”

Height proved to be a significant advantage for the Coyotes (8-13), who finished with their second highest scoring total in a game this season. The 6-foot Carter Iversen tallied a game-high 16 points and added six rebounds and five assists, 6-foot-4 Cooper Feddersen poured in 15 points and six rebounds, 6-foot-2 Kayin Convey collected 14 points and four steals and 6-foot-4 Noah Kard picked up 11 points.

“We took care of the ball and we got the ball where we know we’ve got to go. Our strength is inside,” Hunt said. “Start inside, work our way out and that’s really been working for us here lately; pounding it into our big fellas.”

Linkin Ballard, standing at 6-foot-1, paced the Tigers (7-14) with 17 points, while 6-foot Jaxon Fulton notched nine points and 6-foot-2 Cash Albers chipped in eight.

“We were undersized to begin with against them. We’ve known that. This is the third time we played them,” New Underwood head coach Matthew Koch said. “We tried to mix it up defensively and do something totally different that we hadn’t even practiced before, but they were just clicking offensively.”

Jones County dropped 20 points in the first quarter to take a nine-point lead through eight minutes. Iversen started things off with a 3-pointer before a steal and fastbreak layup by Jett Nix ignited a 10-0 run that included four layups to make it a double-digit margin at 20-7 with 1:35 to play in the period.

“Automatically you could just see it,” Hunt said. “You could see it in their faces. They were like, yeah, this is going to be our night. We’re going to do it.”

New Underwood answered with a 7-0 run to end the first and begin the second, thanks to a deep 2-point jump shot from Emmitt Richter and a 3 by Burke Beer from the left wing to cut its deficit to seven.

But the Coyotes responded with an 8-0 run, fueled by a bucket off the glass by Gunnar Whitney and a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Kaden Kinsley, and a 14-4 scoring advantage to go back up by 15.

Ballard got hot and drained a trio of 3s in the latter stages of the second quarter, garnering nine of his team’s final 10 points of the half, to keep a manageable deficit for the Tigers, 39-28, at the break.

“Ball movement for us was really key, and if would’ve hit a couple more shots I think that would’ve changed the game,” Koch said. “Our ball movement got us open looks, but we just couldn’t knock them down.”

The game’s margin shifted between 11 and 15 points in the third as baskets were traded until six straight points from Jones County, courtesy in part of a 3 from Iversen, put it up by 19 at 55-36.

New Underwood got it back down to 15 early in the fourth before Kinsley and Feddersen combined for 10 points on a 12-0 run that stretched the Coyotes’ lead beyond 20 and put the contest out of reach.

Jones County’s Region 7B first-round matchup against No. 1 White River (16-2) is slated for Tuesday at Barnhart Gymnasium.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

