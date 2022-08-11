Jones County struggling for numbers in 2nd year following co-op split

Oh, but for a few more players is the lament of Jones County football head coach Jade Konst as the Coyotes try to rebound from a 1-8 season in 2021 that concluded with a 52-6 loss to Potter Country in the first round of the Class 9B playoffs, an understandable plea given that the Coyotes have but 14 players currently listed on the team roster.

“As far as numbers, we are hurting pretty bad. My biggest concern is just our numbers and making sure that we are able to field a team every Friday night,” said Konst, entering his fourth year as the head coach of the Murdo based school. “It’s not the normal, that’s for sure. And last year was definitely a down-year. It was the first year splitting the co-op and our numbers were a little better, but it was the first year that a lot of our kids had ever played football.”

On a positive note, Konst has a couple of quality senior returnees around which to re-establish a winning tradition.

“We will have the same quarterback as we had last year, Kaden Kinsley, who was a sophomore last year, and he’s great kid with an excellent work ethic,” Konst said. “Last year was his first year ever playing quarterback after the first year split up with our co-op with White River, so we had a lot of guys playing new positions. But he stepped in to fit that quarterback role and is looking tremendous.”

Dylan Fuoss, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior with All-State potential will anchor the Coyotes’ offensive and defensive lines.

“Dylan should be a force on both sides of the ball. He’s an outstanding center and an outstanding nose guard who we fully expect to play college football,” Konst said. “Matthew Birkeland (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) will be a huge return at running back and linebacker, and Rudy Edwards (6-foot-2, 185 pounds), who will do a lot of good for us on the offensive end and outside linebacker, and Chastin Tollakson (6 feet, 155 pounds), who is going to start at wide receiver and defensive back.”

Junior Cooper Feddersen and a quartet of sophomores, Keyan Falcon (5-foot-10, 240 pounds), Kolten Hatheway (5-foot-11, 205 pounds), Adrik Schoon (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) and Gunnar Whitney (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) will need to fill some spots if Jones Country is to make a mark in the Western Great Plains Conference.

An advocate of “3 yards and a cloud of dirt” brand of football, Konst acknowledges that lack of experience on the offensive line this season may necessitate a more wide-open style in 2022.

“I’m kind of an old-school, smash-mouth, I-formation kind of guy,” Konst stated. “But this year we are going to have to be creative since we don’t have that normal size in the backfield that allows you to run that formation with the big fullback. We are just going to have to figure out what works, but I’m hoping to put the ball in the air a little bit. Our quarterback is talented and we have some guys who have pretty fair hands, and I’m hoping we can throw the ball a little bit.”

On the defensive side of the football, the Coyotes will look to modify game plans as necessity requires, banking on a strong defensive front to establish superiority.

“I like the defense, and our defensive line should be outstanding. They are all returning starters, and with Dylan Fuoss leading us we should be nothing short of great on the D-line, so I’m pretty excited about that,” Konst said. “Matthew Birkeland will be our captain and he was a starting linebacker last year. And Kaden Kinsley at cornerback will take control of the D-backs.

"We move around a lot based upon what the offense is throwing at us. We have no problem running a three-man line, and if teams try to attack us up the middle, we have guys who can jump in and run a four-man front.”

Promising for sure, but once again, overcoming a lack of numbers and depth will be vital to Jones County’s success in 2022.

“We need to find that fine line between working the kids hard to be in shape, since they probably aren’t going to be able to leave the field,” Konst said. “So we have to tread lightly and try to find that sweet spot between getting in shape and avoiding injuries. If we do that, I think we can have some success.”

Jones County 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 19 - vs. Lyman

Fri, Aug. 26 - at Sunshine Bible Academy*

Fri, Sept. 2 - at White River

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Philip

Fri, Sept. 16 - at Timber Lake

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Kadoka Area*

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. New Underwood*

Fri, Nov. 7 - vs. Bennett County

*Class 9B game