Jordan Proefrock resigns as Sturgis girls basketball head coach

Jordan Proefrock, who has led the Sturgis Brown girls basketball program for the last eight years, resigned Monday at the Meade School Board's monthly meeting, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

“I am super sad to be stepping down, it was a hard decision to make for sure," she said. "I am hoping to still be a part of the girls basketball program again, someway, somehow, in the future."

Proefrock, a 2004 Newell High School graduate who is fourth all-time in scoring in South Dakota girls basketball, cited family reasons as the cause for her resignation. She plans on staying with the school district as a teacher.

“My kids are getting older. My daughter Spencer is in third grade and my son Trevor is in first grade, and I do not want to miss out on anything that they are involved in,” she said. “They are both already in multiple sports that (my husband) Blake and I happen to coach them in to."

The Scoopers compiled a 62-111 record under the tutelage of Proefrock, who has also coached at Lead-Deadwood, including a 5-15 mark this past season. Their best performance came during their 2018-19 campaign when they went 13-8.

"Coach Proefrock gave the program eight years of commitment and dedication to Scooper student-athletes,” Sturgis interim activities director Mike Paris said. “Her enthusiasm, loyalty and love for the game of basketball is second to none. I have the deepest respect for her and the decision she had to make. Family is her No.1 priority and she is doing what she thought was best for her family. Knowing Jordan, she will not be very far removed from the gym in the near and distant future.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0