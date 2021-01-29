Josh Frost tops talented Xtreme Bulls field; world champ Stetson Wright 3rd

“I’ve worked for day-in and day-out, year around, and starting here in Rapid City gives me a head start to getting back to where I want to be,” Wright explained. “This place is awesome. They bring the best stock and they give you a really good chance to win first every time, so I’m super excited to be back.”

Wright gave the large Friday night crowd, a sample of world championship form with an 89-point ride.

It wasn’t enough.

Not on this night as another Utah bull rider, Josh Frost, came into Friday night riding a hot streak and harboring gold buckle aspirations of his own.

His hot streak continued as Frost hung a 91.5-point effort on the Barnett Arena scoreboard aboard Dakota Rodeo’s D-Day to claim top money.

“It’s pretty cool to be here in Rapid City. I knew I had a good bull, but I didn’t know he would be that good. He had a good day and I had a good day, too. He was a little wild from the first jump and I just kept going at him and it turned out pretty good,” Frost said.

Frost won the Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, in mid-January to vault to the top spot in the early season 2021 PRCA world standings.