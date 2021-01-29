Josh Frost tops talented Xtreme Bulls field; world champ Stetson Wright 3rd

The 44th annual edition of Rodeo Rapid City — and the last to be held in Barnett Arena with Monument indoor arena coming on board next year — kicked off in grand style on Friday night with a Xtreme Bulls Tour performance, a rodeo spectacular featuring 40 of the PRCA’s top bull riders matched up against some of the rankest bulls in professional rodeo.
Among the 40-man field: 17 National Finals Rodeo qualifiers and four world champions, including 2020 world champion, 21-year-old Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah.
Wright headed the field coming into Rapid City following a banner 2020 PRCA season capped off by a sensational National Finals Rodeo ($313,898 in total earnings) in which he qualified in both bull riding and saddle bronc, thereby solidifying gold buckles in the all-around and bull riding as well as finishing seventh in saddle bronc.
“I’ve been to Odessa and a few things around home just trying to keep the momentum going coming into this year. It’s been good and I can’t complain at all. I’m healthy and riding pretty good I feel like,” Wright said. “Last year, I tried to ride like someone I wasn’t and it wasn’t working good. Right before the NFR at the end of the year, I went back to what works for me and that’s what I’m going to stick to. No fancy riding, just do my thing and build up my confidence that way.”
The Wright family, Stetson’s dad, Cody, brothers Ryder and Rusty, and a whole slew of uncles have been to Rodeo Rapid City on numerous occasions. And been rewarded handsomely for time spent.
“I’ve worked for day-in and day-out, year around, and starting here in Rapid City gives me a head start to getting back to where I want to be,” Wright explained. “This place is awesome. They bring the best stock and they give you a really good chance to win first every time, so I’m super excited to be back.”
Wright gave the large Friday night crowd, a sample of world championship form with an 89-point ride.
It wasn’t enough.
Not on this night as another Utah bull rider, Josh Frost, came into Friday night riding a hot streak and harboring gold buckle aspirations of his own.
His hot streak continued as Frost hung a 91.5-point effort on the Barnett Arena scoreboard aboard Dakota Rodeo’s D-Day to claim top money.
“It’s pretty cool to be here in Rapid City. I knew I had a good bull, but I didn’t know he would be that good. He had a good day and I had a good day, too. He was a little wild from the first jump and I just kept going at him and it turned out pretty good,” Frost said.
Frost won the Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, in mid-January to vault to the top spot in the early season 2021 PRCA world standings.
“I finished the season really strong last year, just missing the NFR by a few thousand," he said. "And I’ve just kind of kept the ball rolling and have good momentum going and I’ve just been wanting to keep at it. We got the lead now and we are going to keep the petal to the metal all the way to the end of the season and be the world champ.”
An Australian bull rider, Ky John Hamilton, out in the final eight-man section slipped past Stetson Wright grabbing second money with a 90.5-point ride aboard New Frontier Rodeo’s Muley Madness.
Chris Bechtold (Athens, Texas, 88.5), Brady Portenier (Caldwell, Idaho, 87.5) and Belle Fourche’s Wyatt Gregg (86.5) rounded out the top six. Jeff Bertus (Avon, 84.5) had the only other cover among the other six South Dakotans in action on Friday night.
Rapid City’s Tanner Bothwell, a former winner of the Rapid City Xtreme Bulls in 2014 and a two-time state wrestling champion for Sturgis Brown, had perhaps the toughest draw of the night climbing aboard Burch Rodeo’s Dr. Zoo, a huge fearsome critter that had been ridden only once in the last two years.
Saddled by injuries the last couple of years, Bothwell, out for the first time this season, saw his comeback hopes end early.
Rodeo Rapid City moves from bulls to bucking broncs on Saturday with hosting an Xtreme Broncs event. Chutes open at 7:30 p.m.