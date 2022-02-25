Josie Hill powers Central girls to comeback win over Lincoln

The Rapid City Central girls basketball team trailed Sioux Falls Lincoln by as many as 15 points in the first half, but the Cobblers stormed back to claim a 45-43 victory Friday at Naasz Gymnasium.

In the first half, Lincoln buried eight 3-pointers and showed no signs of stopping, but the game proved a tail of two halves. The Cobblers outscored the Patriots 20-10 out of the break to tie the game, 38-38, on a buzzer-beating runner off the hand of Amarae Rinto.

After falling behind, Lincoln reclaimed a 41-40 lead with 5:50 to play. Josie Hill answered on the other end with a hook shot in the lane to give Central a 42-41 advantage and it held on to secure the 45-43 win.

“They shot the living heck out of it in the first half,” Central head coach Allan Bertram said. “For any team to hit eight 3s in a half is a huge accomplishment. We just told the kids in the locker room not to panic. We knew they wouldn’t be able to sustain that.”

The Central seniors showed out on senior night and led the way in all categories. Hill led all scorers with 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting with nine rebounds, Sadie Glade added 11 points and six boards and Rinto chimed in with seven points and three steals.

“It was great to see my team come together like that on senior night,” Hill said. “We shook off the nerves and took a (win). It was great.”

The No. 5 Cobblers improved to 15-4 on the year, while Lincoln (9-10) fell below .500.

In the first half, the Cobblers ran a standard 2-3 zone on the defensive end and the Patriots took advantage on the perimeter. Lincoln connected on 8 of 15 3-pointers as Mariah Siem scored 15 points on five triples and Adyson Sand scored nine points on three 3s.

At halftime, Bertram decided to throw a variety of looks at the Patriots. Central showed a 3-2 zone, 2-3 zone and a box and one to keep its opponent off balance. The shift in strategy worked and Lincoln connected on 1 of 9 from beyond the arch in the final two quarters, and that duo combined for just five more points.

Central started the game on a 7-0 run in the first two minutes but its lead quickly faded. Lincoln proceeded to go on a 14-0 run over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to charge out to a 14-7 advantage with 7:51 left in the first half.

Later in the second quarter, the Patriots mounted a 12-0 run over 3 minutes and 2 seconds to take their largest lead of the game, 26-11, with 3:57 to play in the half. Central gained some momentum at the end of the period to bring the game within reach as Lincoln carried a 28-18 lead into the break.

The Cobblers closed out the third quarter with another scoring run as they outscored the Patriots 11-2 over the last 5:22 of the period to tied the game 38-38.

Rinto proved a key piece of the run with five points to close out the third, including a runner as the clock expired to tie the game. The point guard added another basket with 7:16 left in the fourth and gave Central its first lead since early in the game.

“Amarae is a much better offensive player than she gives herself credit for,” Bertram said. “It was nice to see her look to attack, and good things happened for her. That’s the Amarae we see in practice, so it was cool to see her go out and do it in the game.”

Hill continued as the driving force in the final frame and gave the Cobblers a 42-41 lead with 5:16 to play on a hook shot. Then Glade closed things out with her team's final three points to give Central a 45-43 win.

The Cobblers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Naasz Gym as they host Sioux Falls Washington.

Central boys’ playoff hopes hang by a thread after loss to Lincoln

The Rapid City Central boys entered the weekend desperately needing a win in one of their final two games to reach the Class AA SoDak 16. Sioux Falls Lincoln made sure that win did not happen on Friday night at Naasz Gym, as it rolled to a 78-53 win over the Cobblers.

The Patriots rode a 24-1 scoring run in the second period, held Central without a basket from the field and cruised to a lopsided victory.

“That’s been our Achilles’ heel all year,” Central head coach T.J. Hay said. “When things start turning downward for us, we revert back to old, bad habits. We were leaving our feet to make passes and had way too many turnovers that turned into layup after layup after layup.”

In the first quarter, Central hung tight thanks to a strong start by Reno Lowe. The senior scored 13 points in the opening frame and finished the game with 22 on six 3-pointers.

“He’s been like that a few games,” Hay said. “If you make your first one it’s a huge bonus. He knocked down that first one and knocked down the first one of the second half. He told me before the game that he was ready to go, and I’m happy for him because it has been a long season for our seniors.”

Central trailed 22-19 after one quarter, but the Patriots proved too much and led 46-20 at halftime.

Lincoln finished the game 31 of 45 shooting to convert on 68.9% of its attempts from the field, and knocked down 11 of 21 3s for 52.4% from beyond the arc.

The Patriots finished with four scorers in double figures: J.T. Rock (15), Elliot Whitney (12), Caleb Hiatt (11) and Gage Gohl (10).

In order to make the SoDak 16 now and extend its season, Central needs to take down fourth-ranked Sioux Falls Washington Saturday.

“We have been in this same position all year,” Hay said. “The biggest thing is just to show up and compete, because you never know what can happen.”

Central hosts the Warriors at 3 p.m. Saturday at Naasz Gym.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

