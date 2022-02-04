Josie Hill sinks last-second bucket as Central girls stun Brandon Valley; Lynx boys roll past Cobblers

The Rapid City Central High School girls basketball team perfectly executed a pick-and-roll on their final possession Friday night to defeat Brandon Valley 47-46 at Naasz Gym.

As the clock waned, Denna Smith dished to Josie Hill, who laid the ball up off the glass through contact to give the Cobblers a 47-46 lead with 3.4 seconds to play.

The basket capped a 10-0 run by Central over the game’s final two minutes and 18 seconds.

“Tonight we did not play a very good first half, they were on fire and we told our girls to stick to what we do,” Cobblers head coach Allan Bertram said. “And obviously we caught fire at the end but the most important part was that we got stops, we defended and we rebounded.”

The victory over the No. 3 Lynx signaled a seeding boost for the No. 5 Cobblers as they eye the SoDak 16 next month. Central improved to 11-2 while Brandon Valley fell to 12-2 on the year.

Hill said nothing went through her mind after hitting the shot other than pride in the way her team finished the game.

“I’m so excited and happy for my team that we beat the No. 3 team in the state,” the senior forward said.

Hill finished the game with eight points, while Sadie Glade led Central with 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers, including a deep triple that brought the Cobblers within a point with 56 seconds remaining.

After Glade’s 3, Central forced an empty possession and Bertram called a timeout with 14.6 seconds to go.

“I told them we are going to win it,” Bertram said. “We drew up the play, told them to go execute it and said let’s go win this damn thing, and that’s what they did.”

Brandon Valley led Central 36-26 with 4:10 to play in the third quarter. After that point the Lynx converted three field goal attempts and shot 3-for-12 until the final buzzer.

Central faces another tall task at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as it hosts top-ranked O’Gorman.

Brandon Valley boys roll Cobblers

The Brandon Valley boys basketball team bested Rapid City Central 60-35 on Friday at Naasz Gym.

The Cobblers kept the game within reach in the first half and entered the halftime break down 26-16.

But the Lynx started the third quarter red hot and went on an 18-0 run over 5:29 to jump in front 44-16, a deficit Central never overcame.

“We have to bounce back tomorrow morning,” Central head coach T.J. Hay said. “We talk about the same things all the time after every game because we have a lot of young kids. Tonight I thought we were good defensively in the first half but missed a lot of bunnies and free throws when we had a chance to get close.”

Central finished the game 10 of 41 from the field despite double digit performances by Jace Brown and Reno Lowe who finished with 12 points and 10 points respectively.

Brandon Valley dominated the boards as it outrebounded the Cobblers 37-22 en route to the road win.

“We have to give a little fight because tomorrow is no easier and they are actually better than the team we played tonight,” Hay said. “We have to learn to bounce back even though we are young and have some guys out of position.”

Central hosts second ranked O’Gorman at 3 p.m. Saturday

Contact Alex Dodd at adodd@rapidcityjournal.com

