Jost wins Class A state title, VanLiere ties for 5th

After leading to close out the first day of the Class A State Tournament, Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian earned the top spot in the individual standings in Madison on Tuesday.

Jost scored a 78 on the second day of the tournament and finished with a score of 155.

Mason Carrels of Aberdeen Roncalli wasn’t far out of second with 157, Eric Munson of Tea Area was a close third with 158 and Peyton Bettcher of West Central finished fourth with 159.

St. Thomas More 7th grader Vincent VanLiere tied for fifth with Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg with 160 each.

Elijah Anema of Sioux Falls Christian was seventh with 161, Dalton Plucker of Lennox and Dakota Munger of Chamberlain tied for eighth with 162 apiece.

Logan Collette of Dakota Valley and Vermillion’s Carter Hansen rounded out the top 10 in a tie for 10th (164).

In the team standings, Tea Area was first with 669, followed by West Central in second with 674 and Vermillion with 681.

Aberdeen Roncalli was fourth with 687 and Parkston took fifth with 719.

St. Thomas More finished just outside the top five in sixth place with 738, while Chamberlain was eighth with 756 and Winner took ninth with 759.