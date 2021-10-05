Jost wins Class A state title, VanLiere ties for 5th

After leading to close out the first day of the Class A State Tournament, Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian earned the top spot in the individual standings in Madison on Tuesday.
Jost scored a 78 on the second day of the tournament and finished with a score of 155.
Mason Carrels of Aberdeen Roncalli wasn’t far out of second with 157, Eric Munson of Tea Area was a close third with 158 and Peyton Bettcher of West Central finished fourth with 159.
St. Thomas More 7th grader Vincent VanLiere tied for fifth with Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg with 160 each.
Elijah Anema of Sioux Falls Christian was seventh with 161, Dalton Plucker of Lennox and Dakota Munger of Chamberlain tied for eighth with 162 apiece.
Logan Collette of Dakota Valley and Vermillion’s Carter Hansen rounded out the top 10 in a tie for 10th (164).
In the team standings, Tea Area was first with 669, followed by West Central in second with 674 and Vermillion with 681.
Aberdeen Roncalli was fourth with 687 and Parkston took fifth with 719.
St. Thomas More finished just outside the top five in sixth place with 738, while Chamberlain was eighth with 756 and Winner took ninth with 759.
Belle Fourche earned an 11th place finish with 857 and Custer rounded out the team standings in 12th with 874.
Lincoln, O’Gorman boys tie for AA golf title
The Sioux Falls Lincoln and O’Gorman boys’ golf teams finished in a tie for first place on the second day of the Class AA State Golf Tournament at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Tuesday.
The Patriots and Knights paced the rest of the field with 604 apiece after O’Gorman made up eight strokes on Tuesday.
Watertown was third with 619, Harrisburg earned fourth place with 625 and Brandon Valley Rounded out the top five with 634.
Spearfish was the only top 10 finisher in the area, taking 10th place with 670.
Rapid City Stevens wasn’t far behind in 11th place with 676 and Rapid City Central was 13th with 725.
Individually, Jake Olson of Watertown maintained his spot at the top and finished with a score of 142.
Luke Honner of Lincoln took second with 145 and Radley Mauney of O’Gorman finished third with 148.
Jackson Swartz of Stevens moved up five spots on the second day as he finished in a tie for fourth with Bennett Geraets of Lincoln (150 each).
Landon Roberts of Huron, Austin Merrow of Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Jacob Stewart tied for sixth place with 151 apiece, while Brandon Valley’s Logan Kelling and Charles Mickelson of Lincoln rounded out the top 10 with 152 apiece.