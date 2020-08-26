Journal front office to close for two weeks after COVID-19 exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The front office of the Rapid City Journal will be closed until Sept. 9 due to a COVID-19 exposure.

"While we feel certain that there were no close contacts or additional exposures, we are closing our front office to allow those who worked in that area to isolate themselves and monitor their health," Journal President Matt Tranquill said Wednesday. "We clean the building every day and that will continue during these two weeks."

The employee who tested positive worked part-time at the front counter, always at a safe distance behind a glass partition while interacting with the public.

All other departments at the Journal will continue to operate as usual.

The best numbers to reach the Journal during this closure are 605-394-8300 (option 0 or 1) for circulation and 605-394-8339 for advertising. Customers who call for circulation, news or advertising are encouraged to leave voicemails if they don't make contact right away. The phones will be monitored closely for the two weeks until the office can safely reopen.

"We are being very careful to do all we can to protect our customers and employees," Tranquill said. "With the system we have in place, readers and customers shouldn't notice a difference in the level of service they have come to expect from us."