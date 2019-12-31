Journal looks back at top stories in 2019

The music calms residents and is especially effective at helping some residents eat or sleep when otherwise they would be agitated, or sometimes prone to fits of anxiety or crying.

The art of nostalgia

Generations who grew up on the beloved ritual of Saturday morning cartoons owe lots of happy memories to Ron Campbell. He brought life to such favorite characters as Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, Captain Caveman, Sesame Street short cartoons and The Beatles. When the world was in the grip of Beatlemania, Campbell was one of the animators who worked on the cult classic “Yellow Submarine.”

Now retired, Campbell has a new legion of fans because he’s painting many of the characters he drew for so many years. He sells his work in Cartoon Pop Art exhibits nationwide and internationally. He loves meeting generations of people who know his work. In June 2019, he came to Shaviq Boutique & Art Gallery in downtown Rapid City.

“When people do buy my work, they’re buying it because of the power of nostalgia and … every time they walk in the room (where they hung it), they smile and remember a happy moment from childhood, and that’s part of the pleasure I get,” Campbell said.

Overcoming trauma