Journal staff selects top 10 local stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, the Journal has shared the top photos and online stories of the year. The Journal's staff of reporters and editors also looked at the nearly 6,000 local stories we produced this year and voted on the top 10 most impactful articles.

Here are the stories as selected by Journal staff:

10. Medicaid expansion passes

South Dakota voters on Nov. 8 approved the expansion of Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents through a constitutional amendment.

Once all ballots were counted, 56% of voters approved expanding Medicaid. The majority vote to support Constitutional Amendment D removes South Dakota from a list of 12 states that have not expanded eligibility for the government health insurance program to people earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — currently about $18,800 for an individual or $38,300 for a family of four.

The Republican-controlled Legislature had declined to expand Medicaid eligibility under the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act, and Gov. Kristi Noem has opposed the idea. But proponents for expansion have found success through ballot measures across GOP-dominated states, and a wide coalition of health care groups and organizations backed a well-funded ballot campaign this year in South Dakota.

9. Gang violence escalates

Several violent crimes occurred over the summer on Rapid City's north side, which police said were mostly gang-related. At it's height, there were eight shootings that left four people dead and three injured.

RCPD Capt. James Johns said the city has had enough and pointed to lack of leadership and accountability with the youth in the city, as well as the influence of a violent gang resurgence.

“We’re not going to put up with this. I think the good citizens of Rapid City have had enough, and we’re just not going to tolerate this level of violence in our community,” Johns said.

A majority of the shootings with named victims and suspects have involved young people.

8. Black Hills Powwow returns

Summit Arena in Rapid City came alive in October as thousands filled the venue to experience the sight and sound of drums, singers and dancers — the heartbeat of Indian Country — signaling the return of the Black Hills Powwow to the sacred He Sapa.

The last time Rapid City had such spiritual and cultural Native American celebrations was in 2019, when the powwow was held in the much smaller Barnett Arena, now known as Barnett Field House, as it has been replaced as the largest venue at The Monument by the 11,000-seat Summit.

The two-year hiatus was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, where gatherings were canceled in 2020 and 2021. But now, the Black Hills Powwow is back — bigger and better than ever.

7. Marijuana measure fails

South Dakota voters rejected an initiated measure Nov. 8 that would have legalized recreational use of marijuana.

Initiated Measure 27 failed with 53% of voters saying no to the ballot question. The six-section measure would have allowed marijuana possession, use and distribution for those 21 years and older, although people could only possess up to one ounce of the drug.

Rapid City-based Protecting South Dakota Kids, a grassroots group that opposed IM 27, celebrated Tuesday's defeat of the measure. In a statement after the election, PSDK Chairman Jim Kinyon said South Dakotans came together as a state to say no to recreational marijuana.

South Dakotans voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, the question stood by itself as it went before voters.

In Pennington County, several law enforcement officials also banded together to take a stand against IM 27.

6. The 5 books

On May 2, the Journal first reported that the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education was set to vote on whether or not to destroy five sets of library books that were determined to be inappropriate by RCAS administrators. After facing public outcry, the board delayed action on the books, and referred the matter to legal counsel.

According to the surplus list, 185 copies of "How Beautiful We Were: A Novel" by Imbolo Mbue, 35 copies of "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel, 75 copies of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky, 30 copies of "Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel" by Bernardine Evaristo, and 30 copies of "The Circle" by Dave Eggers were on the list.

Eggers made several appearances in Rapid City, held community meetings on banned books and offered to buy copies of the books for any high school senior who wanted them.

The Journal submitted an Open Records Act request to see how the books were examined and determined to be inappropriate by RCAS administrators.

After more than five months, the Board of Education voted 4-2 on Oct. 4 to sell three of the book titles, except for "The Circle" and "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic," because those books were no longer at the school warehouse.

5. Community remembers flood

Dense humidity, bulbous clouds and an eerie quiet were hints that something was coming June 9, 1972.

The sky turned green, then darkness swept over the Black Hills before a flash flood claimed 238 lives in the Rapid City area. An avalanche of debris-filled water swept into the canyon and throughout downtown. Cars were in trees, fish from the hatchery were strewn in the streets, the water wasn’t safe to drink, phone lines were down and red exes marked houses where dead bodies were found.

The community, National Guard and Red Cross came together to distribute water, search for missing persons and identify the dead. More than 3,000 people were injured, 720 homes were destroyed, and 1,400 dwellings and 200 commercial structures were damaged. By 5 a.m. June 10, Rapid Creek was within its banks once again.

June 2022 marked 50 years since the tragic night changed Rapid City forever. In that time, the city essentially banned housing from lining Rapid Creek, established the greenway, built and expanded the civic center, and now commemorated the loss June 5-10.

Journal staff wrote more than 20 stories in a special series about the 50th anniversary of the flood, published a book and filmed a documentary. The extensive coverage is available in a collection on the Journal's website by searching "1972 Black Hills Flood."

4. B-21 makes its debut

Scored by the percussion of a bomber fleet flyover and chants of “USA!” Dec. 2 from a wall of Northrop Grumman employees, after seven years of development and a legacy dating back 80, the B-21 Raider was unveiled at Northrop Grumman’s and the U.S. Department of Defense's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

In a closely guarded ceremony, the sixth generation aircraft, deemed the backbone of the future of U.S. air power, was dramatically revealed from behind slowly rolling hangar doors and rolled out towards an electrified crowd of Air Force personnel, congressional delegations, local leaders and invited guests.

The aircraft’s theatrical debut triumphed a legacy that dates back eight decades — a legacy of bravery, boldness and innovation. The Raider spirit.

The Journal was the only South Dakota media organization to receive invitations to the B-21's unveiling and provided exclusive coverage of the event.

3. Ravnsborg impeached

The South Dakota Senate on June 21 convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.

Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican who only recently announced he wouldn't seek reelection, showed little emotion as senators convicted him first of committing a crime that caused someone's death. They then delivered another guilty verdict on a malfeasance charge that alleged he misled investigators and misused his office.

Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Criminal investigators said they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements, and several senators made clear they didn't either.

Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo to fill out Ravnsborg's remaining term. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley was elected for the new term. Jackley will take the oath of office on Jan. 7.

2. Winter storm impacts tribes

Thousands of people were trapped on the Pine Ridge Reservation during Winter Storm Diaz and were having to burn clothing to stay warm. The winter storm blanketed the reservation in more than 30 inches of snow but it was amplified by intense winds that brought the area to a standstill under drifts of snow several feet high.

More than 10 days since the storm began, Diaz moved on and the skies started to clear, but the recovery process was just beginning. One person told the Journal she didn’t get dug out of her house until eight days after the storm. Others were trapped for several more days, reachable only by snowmobile.

Oglala-based service organization Re-Member provides firewood to families on all corners of the reservation, but the drifts of snow rendered their wood stockpile inaccessible.

On Dec. 23, Gov. Kristi Noem expanded the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux tribes with firewood and snow removal.

Following multiple operations to dig homes out of the snow and to deliver firewood, the weather changed bringing new challenges. From too much frozen water to not enough — on top of dealing with a state of emergency the Pine Ridge Reservation had to work through a water crisis on Dec. 27.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued a water restriction for most of the reservation, citing access issues due to the significant snowfall. Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were also dispatched to Pine Ridge to assess the situation and provide assistance.

1. The Grand Gateway Hotel

Fallout and community action stemming from racist comments by one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel tops the Journal's list of local stories from 2022.

The Grand Gateway Hotel garnered national attention when Connie Uhre, an owner of the hotel, posted on social media that Native Americans would be banned from the Grand Gateway Hotel and the adjoining bar, Cheers. Uhre’s comments stated, in part, “We can not tell who is a bad Native or a good Native … until the tribe can fix their people. We can not take this chance anymore.”

She made the comments after a shooting in the early morning hours of March 19. Quincy Bear Robe, 19, allegedly shot Myron Pourier Jr., 19, at the hotel. Pourier died just over two weeks later in the hospital. Bear Robe is Native American, as was Pourier. Bear Robe is currently being held at Pennington County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm.

Uhre also blamed Rapid City’s mayor and the Rapid City Police Department for supposed vandalism at the hotel. She stated, “Wake up Rapid City. It is time for new leadership.” Uhre also offered discounted rates to “Rancher and travelers.”

Mayor Steve Allender posted a screenshot of the comments. On March 21, he told the Journal that he felt he couldn’t be silent on the issue.

Several protests were staged against the comments, boycotts were initiated and the community as a whole made a stand against racism.

NDN Collective, a Rapid City Indigenous-led organization, filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners, and its parent company after NDN members reportedly attempted to rent rooms at the hotel and were denied.

Uhre was then arrested on May 27 after video evidence showed she sprayed a cleaning chemical on individuals who were protesting outside the hotel. She is facing three counts of simple assault.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Oct. 19 it filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the parent company of the Grand Gateway Hotel.

According to a news release, the lawsuit alleges the Retsel Corporation and two of its directors — Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre — discriminated against Native American customers in violation of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits the discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin in places of public accommodation, like hotels and other entertainment businesses.

The first-degree murder case against Bear Robe, the assault case against Connie Uhre and the two federal discrimination lawsuits are all pending in courts.