Journalist, Native advocate Tim Giago dies

Longtime journalist Tim Giago was remembered Monday for his career as a newspaper founder and publisher, columnist and staunch advocate for the Native American community. He died July 24 in Rapid City, 12 days after his 88th birthday.

Giago’s legacy is that of a champion who used his career to confront the issues facing the Native American community. His byline on “Notes from Indian Country” — the column he wrote for the Rapid City Journal from 1997 to 2020 — read Tim Giago Nanwica Kciji – Defender.

Giago reflected on his career a year ago, when he wrote an article for The South Dakota Standard announcing his retirement as editor and publisher of Native Sun News Today.

“It’s been a grand ride for the 41 years I published my newspapers, and a grander ride for the 87 years that have brought me to this point in my life. I have met many good people, made many good friends, and I am sure, made a few enemies along that bumpy road,” Giago wrote in July 2021.

Experiences early in his life fueled Giago’s lifelong mission to write about problems and injustices Native Americans suffered. Growing up, Giago attended Holy Rosary Mission, a Catholic boarding school on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He joined the Navy at 17; his military service including serving in Korea.

He founded his first newspaper, The Lakota Times, in 1981.

“While working as a reporter for the Rapid City Journal, I was bothered by the fact that although I had been born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, I was seldom given an opportunity to do news stories about the people of the reservation,” Giago, the 1990 Nieman fellow, wrote in a 2005 article in Nieman Reports.

By spring 1981, Tim knew he had to start a newspaper at Pine Ridge. He and Doris Giago, his wife at the time, co-founded The Lakota Times. When it began publishing, it was the only independently owned Indigenous weekly newspaper in America, according to Tim. By 1989, the newspaper had become more national than local, so he changed the newspaper’s name to Indian Country Today, Giago wrote. He later founded The Lakota Journal, and in 2009, he and his wife Jackie founded Native Sun News Today. Tim and Jackie are listed as the editors emeritus on the Native Sun News Today website.

In 1983, Tim and more than two dozen Indigenous journalists formed the Native American Press Association, which is now the Native American Journalists Association. He was elected the first president. He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame and the South Dakota Newspaper Hall of Fame, and received the H.L. Mencken Award for editorial writing in 1985.

“One thing he was most proud of was the role it played in developing journalists, because he hired a lot of people who had no experience and they went on to become journalists – the legacy of following in his footsteps,” Doris said.

One of those was Pulitzer Prize finalist and editorial cartoonist Marty Two Bulls Sr., who started his career with Tim in 1988. Two Bulls said he learned from Tim an important lesson he still follows, which is to draw cartoons based on his own opinions instead of simply mimicking what an editor has to say.

“If somebody didn’t agree with (a cartoon), they’d get mad at me instead of Tim. It made me realize I have to (draw cartoons) based on my own opinions. If a paper doesn’t like what I have to say, I don’t work with them,” Two Bulls chuckled.

Two Bulls’ work can now be seen in publications including Native American newspapers and The Washington Post, and his cartoons have been picked up by Universal Press Syndicate.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Tim's views and dedication to journalistic excellence were well respected nationwide.

"His career was dedicated to providing quality journalistic vehicles to feature and profile important stories of Native American life and culture, and to focus on, address and highlight issues of importance," Allender said in a Sunday statement. "Tim was the first to provide newspapers where Native Americans could express and share their opinions, to provide stories on important events and issues, and to feature Native traditions, culture and ideas."

Doris recalls Tim had a kind heart and genuinely cared about his employees and people who were struggling.

“He might have had a rough exterior but he really empathized with people who were down and out. He couldn’t get ahead because he always loaned them money. His employees needed help and he couldn’t say no,” Doris said.

In the 2021 article Tim wrote summing up his career, he noted some of his most vital journalistic achievements.

“We were one of the first to research the comments the four presidents carved on Mount Rushmore had to say about Native Americans. It was not pleasant,” Tim wrote. “We did an exposé of the redlining by border town banks against Native Americans. They were charging the Lakota people much higher interest than non-Natives. The Justice Department came to South Dakota after reading the article and brought this practice to an end, even fining some banks.”

Tim’s newspaper challenged the use of “Redskins” as a mascot for the Washington NFL team. Tim also challenged Gov. George Mickelson to replace Columbus Day with Native American Day. The change occurred in 1990.

Tim also proudly wrote that his newspapers tackled issues including education, health care, discrimination in housing and employment, fake medicine men and women, and conflicts between the tribal government and the American Indian Movement.

A relevant voice

Tim’s work remains timely. Through his newspapers and books he wrote, he continued to raise awareness about many topics, including abuses Native American children suffered at church and government boarding schools.

“Tim’s voice is really relevant today especially, since (Pope Francis) is in Canada today making apologies to the Indigenous people about the way priests had treated … Indians,” Doris said on Monday.

Tim’s first book, a collection of poems called Aboriginal Sin, tells of his experiences at Holy Rosary Mission School. Doris recalls Tim gave her “the first copy hot off the press” on their first date in November 1978. The book was especially meaningful because Doris said her father had also attended Holy Rosary Mission School and said Tim’s book “had it right.”

“There were repercussions after his book came out, but so many people said he was right on,” Doris said.

A couple of years after Tim’s book was published, Doris said Holy Rosary Mission School contacted Tim and asked if he would write a letter explaining that the school was no longer like what he’d experienced.

“A lot of Mission’s funding came from ‘begging’ letters. They would send letters to donors and they would highlight the poverty on the reservation and they would get a lot of donations off their mailings. Tim’s book hurt them,” said Doris, who couldn’t confirm whether Tim wrote such a letter or not.

In 2006, Tim wrote another book about boarding school abuses, “Children Left Behind: The Dark Legacy of Indian Mission Boarding Schools,” and Doris said Tim was planning another book about boarding school abuse.

“He didn’t retire at all. He slowed down a little bit maybe in the last six months or so,” Doris said.

Tim wrote his last column for the Rapid City Journal in 2020. He also published books that were compilations of his column, “Notes from Indian Country.”

“He always stood up for American Indians and sometimes (the Journal and Argus Leader) views on American Indians was so negative and a lot of times they didn’t point out the positive things,” Doris said.

Tim was proud of the relationships with his 10 children – nine daughters and one son – and about 20 grandchildren, Doris said. Tim’s daughter Roberta preceded him in death.

“I just know his family is deeply saddened by the loss, and I think now they are seeing the magnitude of the impact he has had in Indian Country,” Doris said.