Journalist pens poetic odes to South Dakota's 66 counties

Road trips, interviews, observations, childhood memories and a passion for rural America are woven into "Rattlesnake Summer," a poetic tribute to South Dakota.

In “Rattlesnake Summer,” poet, journalist and former English instructor Christopher Vondracek crafted an ode to each of the state’s 66 counties. The Minnesota native spent some time in South Dakota in childhood; his mother is from Beresford. He lived East River and West River pursuing a career in journalism — including a stint as a reporter for the Rapid City Journal. Between his own work and accompanying his wife, Carrie Johnson, on travels for her job, Vondracek found inspiration as he visited all 66 of the state’s counties.

“For a lot of folks who are fatigued, hopefully they can read this poetry book and think happy thoughts again about South Dakota,” he said.

Johnson, from Yankton, has family that homesteaded near Ardmore. Vondracek said some poems were inspired by Johnson’s perspective as the couple traveled. “Her experiences were a window into rural America,” Vondracek said.