Journalist pens poetic odes to South Dakota's 66 counties

Road trips, interviews, observations, childhood memories and a passion for rural America are woven into "Rattlesnake Summer," a poetic tribute to South Dakota.
In “Rattlesnake Summer,” poet, journalist and former English instructor Christopher Vondracek crafted an ode to each of the state’s 66 counties. The Minnesota native spent some time in South Dakota in childhood; his mother is from Beresford. He lived East River and West River pursuing a career in journalism — including a stint as a reporter for the Rapid City Journal. Between his own work and accompanying his wife, Carrie Johnson, on travels for her job, Vondracek found inspiration as he visited all 66 of the state’s counties.
“For a lot of folks who are fatigued, hopefully they can read this poetry book and think happy thoughts again about South Dakota,” he said.
Johnson, from Yankton, has family that homesteaded near Ardmore. Vondracek said some poems were inspired by Johnson’s perspective as the couple traveled. “Her experiences were a window into rural America,” Vondracek said.
“I talked with ranchers, a gas station clerk and … we got caught in a dust storm. I think that’s when these poems started coming. Some came on a reporter’s notebook. Some in a motel. Some came East River, others near an old Black Hills mine,” Vondracek wrote in the introduction to “Rattlesnake Summer.” “Not all are true. Some are like those ‘Tractor for Sale’ signs on gas station windows … only a whiff of the full story. But these poems were first scribbled out in my spiraled notebook with the notion that the day’s news wasn’t over until someone read these, too.”
The book took shape over the course of about three years. Some poetry evolved from his journalism career — perhaps most notably “Ms. Henderson Says She’ll Sue the Fall River County Weed & Pest Board Into Non-Existence Over a Prairie Dog Infestation She Says Isn’t Happening, Either.” Other poems reflect the difficulty of ranch life, state politics, small-town living, local history and more.
Vondracek began reading his poems on the “Rock Garden Tour” radio show and at Backyard Barbecue Badgerstock, an event hosted by Sioux Falls attorney Bob Christenson. Christenson is now publishing “Rattlesnake Summer” through his Badger Clark Publishing company, Vondracek said.
Support Local Journalism
Vondracek also became acquainted with poets in the state, including South Dakota Poet Laureate Christine Stewart and South Dakota State Poetry Society President Bob Roseland.
Vondracek credits Stewart and Roseland, among others, for edits that helped him hone the contents of “Rattlesnake Summer.” Stewart also wrote the forward for the book.
“In ‘Rattlesnake Summer,’ Christopher Vondracek demonstrates this insight in each of his 66 poems, gathering up stories that might otherwise be lost because they didn’t fit the constraints of a column,” Stewart said.
In 2019, Vondracek left South Dakota for Washington, D.C., where he is a reporter for The Washington Times. He hopes “Rattlesnake Summer” will be an inspiration to all who read it, whether they live in South Dakota or never even visited the state.
“I wanted to make the collection in a way that people from various political stripes could appreciate it. Hopefully, people can come from any perspective and find something in 66 poems in our divided world and think, ‘OK, I like that,’” Vondracek said. “I hope there’s a cacophony of perspectives.”
Next year, Vondracek said he hopes to return to South Dakota for in-person shows, which will include limited edition copies of “Rattlesnake Summer” featuring illustrations by Rapid City artist and teacher Luke Gorder. An initial, non-illustrated version of “Rattlesnake Summer” was released Wednesday and is available from Badger Clark Publishing, badgerclark.com.
Vondracek is continuing the legacy of Rapid City Journal newsroom staff who are published poets.
Former Journal copy editor and columnist Eric Lochridge, of Bellingham, Wash., has published three collections of his poetry: “Born-Again Death Wish” and “Real Boy Blues,” both available from finishinglinepress.com, and “Father’s Curse,” from foothillspublishing.com. He is the editor of After Long Busyness, a poetry blog. Lochridge’s poetry has been included in various anthologies and online publications, and he plans to publish another book of poetry in 2021.
Former Journal online editor, copy desk chief and columnist Todd Williams of Rapid City has had his poetry published in anthologies including the new “South Dakota in Poetry” and the recent edition of “Pasque Petals.” He is currently curating poems for a book tentatively titled “The Deadwood Nuts” he plans to publish in 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!