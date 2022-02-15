Journey Museum to tell Tinker's story on Feb. 25

Dig into the history of a dinosaur named Tinker at The Journey Museum’s upcoming Learning Forum: Tinker’s Story, at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

Attend the program in person at The Journey Museum or register at journeymuseum.org/calendar/view/learning-forum-tinkers-story/ to view the program on Zoom.

Admission to the Learning Forum is included with museum admission and is half-price for members.

The Journey Museum unveiled a life-sized replica of Tinker the adolescent T. rex in October. Tinker is part of a permanent display in the museum’s geology and paleontology section.

The real Tinker is a fossilized skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex that was found in Harding County in 1998. The Learning Forum: Tinker’s Story will tell more about how Tinker was discovered.

According to information from the Discovery Center of Idaho, which also has a life-sized replica of Tinker, in human years Tinker could have been a teenager. This juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex was about two-thirds of adult size and only one-fourth adult weight. Tinker died more than 66 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period.

The 30-foot-long, 10-foot-tall Tinker replica was a gift to The Journey Museum from an anonymous donor.

“He wanted a replica in a South Dakota museum because Tinker was discovered in the state,” said Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of The Journey Museum.

