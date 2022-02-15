 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Journey Museum to tell Tinker's story on Feb. 25

  • 0
102621-tinker-005.JPG

Tinker on display in October at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Dig into the history of a dinosaur named Tinker at The Journey Museum’s upcoming Learning Forum: Tinker’s Story, at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

Attend the program in person at The Journey Museum or register at journeymuseum.org/calendar/view/learning-forum-tinkers-story/ to view the program on Zoom.

Admission to the Learning Forum is included with museum admission and is half-price for members.

The Journey Museum unveiled a life-sized replica of Tinker the adolescent T. rex in October. Tinker is part of a permanent display in the museum’s geology and paleontology section.

The real Tinker is a fossilized skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex that was found in Harding County in 1998. The Learning Forum: Tinker’s Story will tell more about how Tinker was discovered.

According to information from the Discovery Center of Idaho, which also has a life-sized replica of Tinker, in human years Tinker could have been a teenager. This juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex was about two-thirds of adult size and only one-fourth adult weight. Tinker died more than 66 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period.

People are also reading…

The 30-foot-long, 10-foot-tall Tinker replica was a gift to The Journey Museum from an anonymous donor.

“He wanted a replica in a South Dakota museum because Tinker was discovered in the state,” said Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of The Journey Museum.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance qua…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The true cost of inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News