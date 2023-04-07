A Pennington County magistrate judge made an exception on Thursday when he signed a "no conflict order" in a domestic violence case, allowing the alleged victim and perpetrator to remain living together.

Valerie Miller, 58, of Hill City, will be allowed to remain in the same house as a family member she allegedly pulled a gun on in an argument over keys on Monday.

The alleged victim appeared in court on Miller's behalf, asking Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue if there's anyway the two could remain living together. He told Bogue "it was a mental health issue" and "I don't see a threat to my life."

Miller cried as she told the judge she was an only child, has no parents and, "he is the only thing I have."

Initially, Bogue informed the man he could not forego writing a no contact order, which is standard in domestic violence cases. Miller is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class 3 felony.

Elizabeth Regalado, representing the Public Defender's office, told Bogue there's precedence for judges to modify a traditional no contact order to a "good behavior" order.

"(A no contact order) may do more harm than good," Regalado said.

The victim told the judge he and Miller both attend therapy, and Miller is seeking mental health treatment.

Bogue ultimately issued what he called a "no conflict order." Instead of requiring the two to have no contact, Bogue ordered Miller to not "alarm, harass or annoy" the alleged victim.

Bogue said he's seen similar orders issued in other counties.

Bogue set a personal recognizance bond for Miller, who was released from the jail on Thursday. Weiss asked for a $2,500 cash only bond on behalf of the state.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. on May 17.