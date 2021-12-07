Judge declares mistrial in Allman murder case

A Pennington County judge declared a mistrial in a murder case Tuesday after discovering prosecutors failed to inform that immunity had been granted to several key witnesses.

Circuit court Judge Matthew Brown granted the defense attorney's motion for mistrial in the case of Barry Allman, who is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Aug. 6, 2020 stabbing death of 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten.

John Murphy, a Rapid City attorney representing Allman, said in the event of a mistrial, the defendant is not convicted of the charge, but isn't acquitted either. Brown will determine later on if the mistrial is with prejudice which would prevent prosecutors from refiling the charge against Allman again. Otherwise, he'll be retried.

Murphy said the mistrial was declared after it was discovered that the Pennington County State's Attorney Office failed to inform his team that they had granted immunity to four witnesses who were present when Allman allegedly fatally stabbed Baumgarten at an apartment in Rapid City.

The mistrial motion was granted on day two of Allman's jury trial at the Pennington County Courthouse. Day one entailed selecting a jury from a group of around 300 potential jurors at the Central State's Fairgrounds, which lasted from 8:30 a.m. to around 6 p.m. The county is required to pay for the costs to reimburse jurors for travel expenses at a rate of 37 cents per mile, as well as provide jurors with a daily compensation of $50.

The court schedule slated Allman's trial to go through Dec. 16.

A second-degree murder charge carries a punishment of mandatory life in prison without parole. Allman entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

The testimony of Tyra Afraid Of Lightning was what prosecutors with the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office were basing their case on. Afraid Of Lightning was the only witness to have allegedly witnessed Allman stab Baumgarten, testifying Tuesday that she saw Allman pull back his arm after making contact with Baumgarten's chest when she then saw a bloody knife in his hand.

It was during the questioning of Tuesday morning's second witness, Alex Durroh, that the defense learned he had warrants that were squashed by the prosecution and that would prevent him from being arrested. Murphy also discovered the state had granted Durroh, Afraid Of Lightning, Tiana Black Elk, Thalia Rice and Peyton Chandler immunity from being prosecuted from any criminal charges stemming from the Aug. 6 homicide.

Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond is the lead prosecutor in the case, and is the one who offered immunity to the witnesses. Hammond joined the Pennington County State's Attorney office in November 2020. She previously served as the Hughes County State's Attorney.

Several of the witnesses testified that they had been using methamphetamine, marijuana and drinking alcohol prior to the stabbing, including Afraid Of Lightning who testified that her memory was impacted by her intoxicated state when trying to recall certain details from that night.

However, Afraid Of Lightning testified that she recalled seeing Allman stab Baumgarten clearly despite her drug and alcohol induced impairment while being cross-examined by Hammond.

Tuesday's testimony from both Afraid Of Lightning and Durroh did not match the statements both the two had made to police on the day of the stabbing. Both of their testimonies included additional details that supported the state's case against Allman.

According to Durroh's statement to police, he had no knowledge of what happened to Baumgarten and found him lying in the grass unresponsive outside the apartment, adding that he had been sleeping in the residence prior to finding Baumgarten's body.

Durroh testified Tuesday that he lied to the police when he made that statement because he was afraid that if he told the truth Allman would kill him next.

Afraid Of Lightning and Durroh both testified that they witnessed Baumgarten struggling to breathe for 45 minutes before they picked him up off a couch in the residence and dragged him outside to lay him in the grass per Allman's orders, which he demanded with a firearm in hand.

Durroh testified that he heard Allman commanding everyone to take Baumgarten to a hospital. He also testified that he heard his "Uncle Mark" tell the group to take Baumgarten outside.

Both Afraid Of Lightning and Durroh testified that they were under the impression that Durroh's uncle came outside to drive the vehicle that would take Baumgarten to the hospital, but Durroh testified that he witnessed his uncle take off without anyone else in the vehicle. Durroh said he didn't see Allman leave the residence and presumed he had walked out the back door while they were carrying Baumgarten's body outside without telling anyone.

Durroh said he began to walk away from the scene himself, but turned around after he didn't hear any sirens then went and alerted a neighbor to call 911 before returning to Baumgarten. Durroh said he tried to help Durroh breath by putting him on his side and testified that try assuring him he was going to survive before witnessing Baumgarten take his last breath moments later.

Murphy said the witnesses were granted immunity as recently as eight days prior, but according to email records Hammond did not send notification or documents outlining the immunity agreements until 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, less than an hour before Afraid Of Lightning would take the stand.

Providing that notification to Allman's attorneys is required under a prior work product doctrine, and prosecutors are also required to disclose evidence to the defense when it has learned of information favorable to the defense, per the Brady Rule, which is named after a U.S. Supreme Court Ruling.

A briefing on the mistrial is due to be filed by Dec. 17, Murphy said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.