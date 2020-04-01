Judge: Rosebud tribal members have treaty claim for health care

The federal government is required to provide the Rosebud Sioux Tribe with “competent physician-led health care,” a federal judge in South Dakota has ruled.

That requirement is a component of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie, of which the Rosebud Sioux was a signatory, Judge Roberto Lange ruled on Monday. The treaty, “in exchange for mutual peace and vast forfeiture of land by the Sioux Nation,” Lange wrote, guaranteed that the federal government would provide some level of health care to the tribes. The tribe sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Indian Health Service in 2016 after the Rosebud IHS Hospital emergency room was shut down following a host of problems at the hospital. Tribal members were being diverted to hospitals in Winner or Valentine, Nebraska, both about 50 miles away.

In addition to diverting patients because the Rosebud hospital didn’t have enough doctors and nurses, IHS reduced the hours of operation at its urgent care.

While problems at Rosebud were ongoing, the troubles that IHS had in providing adequate health care across its system were well documented in congressional testimony and government watchdog audits.