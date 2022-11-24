Judge rules to exclude prior manslaughter case document, FBI statements from murder trial

A Pennington County judge ruled on Wednesday that the state cannot introduce FBI testimony and a court document discussing a decade-old first-degree manslaughter case during a murder trial for a Rapid City man accused of stabbing a man to death in March 2021.

Antoine Bissonette, 40, faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 44-year-old Andrew Bear Robe of Pine Ridge, who was found dead on March 23, 2021 in the garage of a residence in the 900 block of North Seventh Street in Rapid City.

The state filed a motion to include a factual basis statement from 2012 that Bissonette signed when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the death of Daniel Bad Milk in Pine Ridge, who he killed with a baseball bat according to the factual basis statement. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

The state also intended to include testimony of one of two FBI agents who wrote a report on the case but were not direct witnesses. John Murphy, Bissonette's defense attorney, said the inclusion of the factual basis statement could result in a "mini trial" on whether Bissonette's attorney at the time properly informed him of the information in the factual basis statement before he signed it, and the FBI report in question includes Bissonette's claim that he acted in self-defense. He said there was "a tremendous amount of factual problems with the way the state wants to present this."

The South Dakota Supreme Court has not addressed the issue of including prior acts through a factual basis statement, so the decision was left up to Circuit Judge Joshua Hendrickson, who said he was in more in line with the defense's argument and denied the state's motion because it would be "opening a can of worms" to include it.

The judge approved two other defense motions at the hearing. The first requested Bear Robe's medical records from Monument Health Rapid City Hospital for March 2021, the month he died. Murphy wrote in the motion that his client believes, based on Bear Robe's and others' statements, that Bear Robe was involved in physical altercations that resulted in injury in the days and weeks before his death and sought medical attention for them.

Murphy told the court on Wednesday that without the records, the jury could believe that Bissonette is responsible for all of Bear Robe's injuries and it could also interfere with Bissonette's self-defense claim.

" ... evidence that corroborates his assertion that he was aware of Bear Robe's recent aggressive/violent conduct, is essential to the presentation of his defense," the motion reads.

The state did not object to the motion. The judge also granted the defense access to police reports involving Bear Robe for the three years before his death. Murphy wrote that the records may be relevant for Bissonette to prepare for his defense because he may raise a self-defense claim, and his knowledge of Bear Ridge's history of violent conduct.

The state asked the court to narrow the scope from three years to one or two years, which the judge denied.

Bissonette is currently held at the Pennington County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023.