In the final sentencing after a Porcupine 16-year-old died of an overdose in 2020, U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced 27-year-old Jesse Grass Friday to three years and one month in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

"I'm sorry for the crime I committed. I want to turn my life around," Grass told the judge through tears.

Grass is the last of five to be sentenced in federal court following the overdose death of Louis Sandoval on Dec. 2, 2020. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen, the death “broke open” an investigation that led to the arrest of Grass and four others — Donna Garnette, Kimberly Janis, Tarriah Provost, and Grass’ brother, Kelly Grass.

All five ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, but their sentences varied depending on how closely they were involved.

Provost admitted to giving the fentanyl-laced pill to Sandoval. She was sentenced to eight years in federal prison. Garnette, who Provost said she bought the pill from at Kelly Grass’ house, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Kelly Grass received a four-year, nine-month sentence. Kimberly Janis, who also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, received three years and four months in prison for her involvement. Grass, who did not live with his brother at the time but admitted to selling opioids, received the lightest sentence.

He admitted to selling hydrocodone and fentanyl in a factual basis statement signed when he pleaded guilty in January. Poppen said Grass, his brother, and Garnette were giving drugs to Sandoval and having him sell them, which slowed once Sandoval started using too much for himself.

Poppen said Grass “fed on” Sandoval’s addiction to pills.

Schreier told Grass, "I really hope this is a wake-up call to you," and if he doesn't address his addiction and stay clear of drugs, he could leave behind "three beautiful children without a dad."

When considering what kind of sentence to give Grass, the judge said she considered the fact he failed to appear at four different scheduled change of plea hearings.

On the other hand, Schreier said Grass always returned when out on furlough to deal with his mother's cancer and ultimately, her death. He also tested negative for any drugs when returning.

"I know you can be amazingly successful," Schreier said.

Schreier called Grass intelligent, referencing his good grades and involvement in sports in high school.

One of Grass' cousins spoke to the court on behalf of Grass. He said he's never known his cousin to be violent, he's always looked up to him, and they would ride horses and fix fences together.

The cousin, who said he just got out of state prison, told the court, "It's gonna be tough, but the feds got a lotta opportunities in there... I hope he gets what he deserves and comes out a better man."

The judge referenced a letter Grass wrote the court saying he wants to attend vocational school and learn more about construction, which he's worked in before.

"You've got to make sure you stay away from drugs," the judge told him.

Grass is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to a Bureau of Prisons facility.