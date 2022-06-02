Judge sentences rapist to 20 years in prison

Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky told Tywon Adams, 45, “You’re just trying to look for excuses. You’re trying to minimize what happened here,” before sentencing him on Thursday morning at the Pennington County courthouse to 20 years in prison for a third-degree rape he committed in April 2015 in Rapid City.

The judge suspended two years and applied three and half years of time served. Adams will also have to pay attorneys fees, $21.40 in medical fees, $2,676.70 in extradition costs and $18.75 for grand jury costs.

Third-degree rape applies when the victim is incapable of giving consent because of any intoxicating, narcotic or anesthetic agent or hypnosis, according to the indictment charging Adams.

The victim told a medical professional she had woken up on the floor of a bathroom at a house party with her pants down not knowing what happened. She received a medical examination at the hospital 13.3 hours after the incident and a lab determined her blood alcohol content was anywhere between 0.14 and 0.28 at the time of the assault, according to court records. The legal limit for driving is .08.

Lab results determined Adams’ DNA was present in semen samples collected during the examination, a result the judge said Adams challenged multiple times.

Deputy State’s Attorney Rachel Synder said Adams will have to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. The earliest Adams could be out of prison would be 2038.

Gusinsky noted that the reason Adams has so much time served is because he delayed court proceedings. Adams went through eight defense attorney’s and absconded in 2017 for two years before being extradited back to South Dakota in 2019.

The judge said some of those attorneys had to withdraw for reasons outside of Adams control, but that he had physically threatened his seventh attorney, causing the judge to have to remove him as counsel.

“He has done everything in his power to tie up the court system,” the victim’s father said in his statement to the court at sentencing.

The father said he specifically chose not to address Adams because he is “incapable of taking responsibility,” but spoke to the court instead. He told the judge he felt Adams was purposely trying to run out the clock in county jail so he wouldn’t have to serve as much time in the state penitentiary where “offenders like him are on the lowest level.”

“Ultimately he could not outrun his day of judgment,” he said. “(Adams) is a criminal narcissist incapable of empathy, compassion and taking responsibility.”

The 31-year-old victim, who was 23 at the time of the assault, chose not to speak at the sentencing hearing. She attended through video teleconference because she had since moved out of South Dakota.

Synder referenced the two years Adams absconded, the violent nature of the crime, Adams’ lack of remorse and him not knowing the victim, which she argued increased the possibility he would re-offend in the future.

Gusinsky spoke to the results of Adams’ psychological-sexual evaluation before announcing his sentence. He said the doctor wrote in his report that Adams was defensive, portrayed himself as virtuous, and Adams’ “minimization exceeded an acceptable level.”

“That’s the story of this case: minimization,” Gusinsky said.

The judge said Adams lied to police and claimed he never even had sex with the victim. After a jury convicted him, he admitted they did have sex but refused to acknowledge that it was non-consensual and claimed he was wearing protection at the time.

“That makes zero sense, so you’re not truthful with the court,” said Gusinsky, who added that people who are remorseful and accept the consequences are less likely to re-offend.

Gusinsky also referenced Adams' prior felonies, which are four or five. The judge said the number was unclear because some of those felonies occurred in another state. He said he sentenced Adams' as if he had four prior felonies to ensure that he gave him the benefit of the doubt.

Adams’ defense attorney, Matthew Stephens, did not paint Adams in a particularly positive light. Stevens said Adams’ psychological-sexual evaluation pointed towards narcissism but not sexual deviance, and that he is of average propensity to re-offend.

Stephens said Adams is an opportunist, the type of person who would walk through an alley, find an unlocked car and break into it, but that he's not at risk to seek out a similar crime. He requested the judge to consider suspending some of his sentence, so Adams would be under supervision when released.

“If parole wanted, they could keep a better eye on him,” Stephens said, when the judge asked him to speak to what assurance the court would have that the community would be kept safe if Adams was out on parole.

After taking a short break to speak with his attorney privately, Adams addressed the court.

“I don’t have the vocabulary to try to get forgiveness. No matter what I say it won’t change the judgment or what people want to think about me,” Adams said.

He stated that he’s not a monster and that he does have good qualities. He vaguely apologized to the victim and her parents, but did not admit guilt.

“I’m sorry for what they think about me,” he said.

