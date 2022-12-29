Judge sets $100,000 cash-only bail in manslaughter case

A Pennington County judge set bail Thursday at $200,000 cash only for a New Underwood man accused of first-degree manslaughter who was on probation and drove himself downtown for his arrest when law enforcement asked him to, according to the public defender's office.

William Hopkins, 28, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Jon Walter II on Nov. 20 at a residence in the 700 block of North Seventh Street in Rapid City. Walter was found dead with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night for second-degree manslaughter. The state upgraded that to first-degree manslaughter ahead of his initial appearance.

Hopkins was on supervised release from a federal charge after serving a three-year sentence for having a gun in 2018. In March, August and September 2017, Hopkins racked up three separate felonies for possession of methamphetamine, making him unable to legally possess a firearm.

Court records show he was let out in March on supervised release. Up until his arrest, he was following the requirements of his supervision, which included drug testing and wearing an ankle monitor, according to defense attorney Matt Laidlaw.

Laidlaw said Hopkins works at two different construction companies, one full time and one part time. He asked that the judge consider a cash surety bond, which would allow Hopkins to put down 10% of the full bond amount.

Laidlaw is not Hopkins' assigned attorney, but spoke for multiple defendants at a mass hearing of initial appearances held at the courthouse.

The state argued for the $100,000 cash bond on the grounds that Hopkins allegedly recklessly used a gun and asked someone to destroy the gun after the fact. Judge Sarah Morrison went with the state's suggestion, citing community safety and the severity of the alleged crime.

Hopkins said he will apply for a public defender if he's not let out, but he'll look into hiring an attorney if he is out on bond.

Two of Hopkins' friends told the Journal outside the courthouse that they're going to try to see if they can come up with money to hire an attorney for Hopkins, who they described as a non-violent man. Neither person was there the night of Walter's death, but they felt that the bond amount was unfair.

The Rapid City Police Department has declined to comment on what led to Hopkins' arrest or if he cooperated with law enforcement during the course of the investigation.

The day after Walter's death, the police listed two men as persons of interest and asked for the public's help in finding them. The release was accompanied with their mugshots from previous arrests.

After five days, the department said they had made contact with the men and no longer were seeking the public's help.

The RCPD has declined to clarify what information they believed the two men might have had or if their information led to Hopkins' arrest. They directed inquiries to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office because the case has entered the prosecution phase.

Interim State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said she could not answer questions because the investigation is still ongoing and the state has requested that the file be sealed.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the police department, clarified that the department "may still have some reports to finish before our involvement in the case is wrapped up entirely, but the majority of our work so far has been submitted to the (state's attorney's office) for the necessary first stages of prosecution."

Hopkins could face up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine if he is convicted of first-degree manslaughter.