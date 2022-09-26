Judge sets bail for man accused of strangling sister

A Pennington County magistrate judge set bond at $100,000 cash only on Monday morning for a Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister to death on Thursday evening.

The Rapid City Police Department arrested 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin for first-degree manslaughter after the death of his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, of Rapid City.

The state argued for the $100,000 cash only bond on the grounds that Houchin is a danger to his family and to the public, noting that his behavior escalated from “mere misdemeanors to manually strangling his sister.” Houchin has four open cases against spanning from 2019 to 2022, which include four DUIs and other driving misdemeanors. Court records show files dating back to 2013.

The public defender's office opted to reserve a bail argument for another date.

According to a Friday afternoon press release following the death of Danielle on Thursday, police responded to a call after 8 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Rushmore Crossing shopping center in the 1400 block of Eglin Street for a report of an unresponsive woman. Police found Danielle on the ground near a vehicle having CPR performed on her. A medical unit arrived and transported her in an ambulance to the hospital. She died in transit, according to the release.

While speaking with witnesses, police learned the woman was in a vehicle with several other passengers. The group was drinking alcohol in the vehicle while driving for an app-based food delivery service. The group stopped to pick up food at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard when a man, identified as Nicklaus Houchin, got into a physical confrontation with Danielle Houchin and choked her.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the altercation occurred inside the vehicle.

According to the release, the woman went unresponsive in the back of the vehicle while the group drove to Rushmore Crossing before calling 911.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Oct. 11.