The decision on whether the United States violated its treaty obligations to the Oglala Sioux Tribe by failing to provide adequate law enforcement now rests in the hands of a federal judge.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange said Thursday "this court has quite a bit to think about," before adjourning at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

Lange told one of the tribe's lawyers, Conly Schulte, "I'm a skeptic on both sides. Please persuade me. I'm trying to figure this out."

The Oglala Sioux Tribe, which calls the 3.1 million acre Pine Ridge Indian Reservation home, wants the court to rule that the government has a treaty and trust responsibility to provide law enforcement to the tribe in adequate numbers. The tribe alleges the federal government violated multiple treaties and statutes by its failure to do so.

Attorneys representing the tribe presented testimony over the past two days demonstrating the law enforcement and crime crisis plaguing the reservation.

OST Chief of Police Algin Young testified Wednesday the 33 patrol officers under his command simply cannot respond to all 911 calls, properly fill out reports, or respond in a timely manner to increasing crime on the reservation.

Attorneys representing the United States government reiterated on Thursday that they do not dispute law enforcement on the reservation is underfunded. However, the attorneys maintained the position that there is no treaty obligation to provide funding for law enforcement, let alone a specific number of law enforcement officers.

On Thursday, OST Attorney General Lisa Adams gave frustrated and candid testimony of the crimes she comes across on the reservation. She said gang involvement is prevalent and violence among adults and children is extraordinary.

"The level of depravity and violence perpetrated on that reservation is off the charts," she said. "One day, I'll be shot driving home. It'll happen ... Are any of us safe? No. Is the community safe? No."

Adams testified she is unable to prosecute many cases because of inadequate or nonexistent police reports. She said her office must charge someone within 48 hours of their arrest. In one "extremely violent" rape case, she received the law enforcement report with just 10 minutes to spare.

Once cases make it to court, Adams said the law enforcement officers called to testify miss hearings because they are asleep, or they don't testify properly because of fatigue or unfamiliarity with their reports.

"You can tell when a person is exhausted," she said.

Bernardo Rodriguez Jr., a former Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety lieutenant who served on the tribal council for two years, testified to the deterioration of law enforcement from when he started in 1994 to when he left the OSTDPS in 2019.

Echoing the Wednesday testimony of former Chief of Police Ron Dubray, Rodriguez said the department went from having substations in each of the reservation's nine districts and employing more 100 patrol officers to around 30 officers.

"Most got condemned," Rodriguez said of the substations.

Tribal Council member Cora White Horse, who has served multiple terms on the council dating back to 2002, testified Thursday that in 2006, the tribe laid off two-thirds of its force after Department of Justice grants dried up.

Pine Ridge Reservation law enforcement funding comes from a second option, the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. The act provides the ability for tribes to take over services administered by the Secretary of the Interior, including law enforcement.

White Horse said she attempted to gather an explanation from the government on its funding decisions, but has not received any detailed reports.

If the court were to rule in the tribe's favor, it could deliver major changes to funding, possibly setting a precedent for how the federal government handles law enforcement funding to Native American tribes.

"What I would love to see is not necessarily what I must rule," Lange said on Thursday with some level of foreshadowing.

OST President Frank Star Comes Out said he was disappointed by the last day of hearings but he was proud to have the support of tribal leaders present in the courtroom. He said the tribe presented powerful testimony about the way of life on the reservation.

"I hate to say too much as the judge is still deliberating on the decision here, and I don't want to hurt the case or the decision or the outcome if I say something offending," Star Comes Out said. "There's always hope. Just gotta pray for the people and stand strong. We need to unite."

Lange said he plans to study three 19th century treaties and congressional acts the case hinges upon.

"In short, the court understands these issues and the importance of these issues," he said.