Judge to sentence Pfeiffer in August

Months after his conviction, a Pennington County judge set a date for Maxton Pfeiffer’s sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly set aside the entirety of Aug. 24 for Pfeiffer's sentencing during a Friday hearing.

In March, a Pennington County jury found Pfeiffer, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 death of 19-year-old Ty Scott. Pfeiffer shot Scott in a Keystone apartment June 13, 2018, while he and friends played with guns. He was immediately taken into custody following the jury's verdict. He faces a maximum of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

According to testimony during the trial, Pfeiffer, Scott and four others were at an apartment in Keystone and were pretending to shoot each other with a .38-caliber revolver and an AR-15. Two others, including Scott, were watching videos. Pfeiffer said he reached for a .45-caliber pistol sitting in its holster on a nearby dresser. He said he removed the gun from the holster and the weapon's magazine, pulled the slide back, and saw nothing come out before pointing the gun at the others.

Pfeiffer said he swept the room with the gun before it discharged. A bullet struck Scott, who died from the injury.

Connolly set the sentencing date during a status hearing where he denied Pfeiffer’s lawyer’s motion asking the judge to reconsider his decision declining his request for a new trial or an acquittal.

Dana Hanna, Pfeiffer’s defense attorney, argued his client deserves a new trial because Connolly did not include instructions to the jury to find mens rea, criminal intent.

Connolly said he did include instructions according to a 2015 South Dakota Supreme Court decision in State v. Birdshead. In that case, the state Supreme Court decided the jury's threshold for criminal intent in a first-degree manslaughter case is, “When a person intentionally or recklessly does an act which the law declares to be a crime, the person is acting with criminal intent, even though the person may not know that the conduct is unlawful.”

Hanna argued that phrasing was not enough to protect his client’s rights. He pointed to a June 5 United States Supreme Court decision on Ruan v. United States which addressed standards of criminal intent.

The case involved doctors convicted of unauthorized distribution of controlled substances. The U.S. Supreme Court opinion said jurors should have been instructed to determine if the government proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendants knowingly or intentionally acted in an unauthorized manner. The original instructions only asked jurors if the defendants attempted to act in accordance with what a reasonable physician should believe to be proper.

Connolly said the state Supreme Court’s decision is more “on point” than the U.S. Supreme Court decision and that Hanna had already made the motion before the court decided Ruan. He said Hanna can appeal the decision at a higher court.

After lengthy discussion, Connolly also told Hanna he would not grant his motion for a hearing to discuss allowing Pfeiffer out on pre-appeal bail prior to sentencing, but that he would address it the same day of sentencing.