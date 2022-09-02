Julian Scott, Stevens prove too much for Douglas

BOX ELDER — Rapid City Stevens scored on its first four drives of the game to take a 28-0 lead over Douglas with 2 minutes and 21 seconds left in the first quarter en route to a lopsided road victory.

The Raiders racked up 430 yards of total offense in the contest behind standout performances by Jed Jenson and Julian Scott to defeat the Patriots 66-8 Friday at Patriots Stadium.

The win marked the first 2-0 start for Stevens since it went 4-0 to open the 2010 season.

“The biggest thing was us coming out and executing,” Stevens head coach Michael Scott said. “I tell our boys that no matter who we play, let’s not come out and underestimate any opponent, let’s play hard against anyone.”

Douglas struggled to get going offensively and to slow down the Stevens attack. The Patriots amassed 155 yards of total offense in the contest.

Douglas head coach Will Velez said his team has 24 hours to feel the sting of the loss before they turn their attention to next week’s game against Spearfish.

“The big thing is that we saw improvement in some guys and other things we have to work on,” Velez said. “We are a young team that is running an offense for the first time in game situations. Same thing on defense we’re trying to play fundamental football and we gave up some big plays that hurt us.”

Julian Scott played a sensational game for the Raiders at wide receiver. He totaled 179 all-purpose yards with three receiving touchdowns and one rush for a 26-yard touchdown.

“It’s the result of a lot of work in practice,” the senior wide receiver said. “Everything I catch the ball in practice I envision that it’s in a game. There were times I doubted that this would ever happen, but with time and work all things come together.”

The senior also showcased his ability to rack up yards after the catch and use his feet to get into the end zone.

Julian Scott said he’s used to utilizing the breakaway speed he’s built up as a track athlete but enjoyed making a few guys miss on Friday night.

“I thought Julian ran really well,” Michael Scott said. “He was able to make a few guys miss in the open field and that’s one of the things we need to get better at. He’s showed the ability to stretch the field but was able to make some plays in tight spaces.”

Quarterback Jed Jenson completed 6 of 11 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns with one interception and rushed five times for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Jenson’s first four completions of the day went for touchdowns of 38, 25, 42 and 53 yards.

“I tell you, he’s a special player,” Michael Scott said. “This is his third year as a starter and he’s doing all of the things that I need my quarterback to do. He’s a phenomenal young man, he’s smart and a lot of the plays he made tonight were him seeing mismatches or knowing who’d be open in our concepts.”

Defensively the Raiders held the Patriots to 2.8 yards per rush. Anthony Moser led the way for Douglas with 69 hard-fought yards on 21 carries.

Stevens also forced two turnovers, an interception on the game’s opening drive that Caleb Krien returned 35 yards to set up a score and a 34-yard scoop-and-score by Hayden Gilbert at the end of the first half.

The Raiders led 49-0 at halftime and 66-0 with 9:17 left in the contest after a 29-yard field goal by Parker Messmer.

Douglas broke the shutout on the ensuing drive. The Patriots mounted a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Russel to Isaiah Brewer to make it 66-8 with 2:12 remaining.

Stevens ran two plays before the clock ran out to seal its 66-8 victory.

The Raiders return to action next Friday against defending Class AAA state champion Harrisburg at O’Harra Stadium. Douglas is back in action next Friday against Spearfish at Lyle Hare Stadium.