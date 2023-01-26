Julie Frye-Mueller stripped of Senate voting rights

State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, has been stripped of her voting rights in the Senate and a select committee has been formed to investigate her conduct.

The South Dakota Senate voted Thursday 27-6 to immediately suspend Frye-Mueller from "exercising any rights or privileges as a senator" pending the outcome of the investigation. The motion included the formation of a Senate committee on discipline and expulsion for Frye-Mueller's behavior. It did not remove her from office.

Legislative leaders have been tight-lipped about Frye-Mueller's conduct that led to the suspension, refusing to comment on the matter. Frye-Mueller was removed from all of her committee assignments and as a member of the Republican caucus on Wednesday.

However, Frye-Mueller spoke with reporters in Pierre earlier Thursday and said the action was a legislative punishment she received following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations.

During Thursday's Senate session prior to the vote for her suspension, Frye-Mueller walked back on that statement to reporters. She told the Senate she was unaware of allegations against her.

"I have not seen anything at all that I have supposedly done and yet I understand all of you saw it in caucus," Frye-Mueller said. "I don't understand where that is right or fair. I know there is an agenda behind all of this."

She said the vote to strip her of voting rights in the Senate prior to the formation of the committee would deny her due process.

"I have a right to defend myself. None of you have talked to me. I don't know what was said against me," she said.

Frye-Mueller is part of a right-wing group of Statehouse Republicans who has consistently opposed vaccines. She also co-sponsored a resolution that was heard Wednesday that would have supported Jan. 6 rioters. That resolution was unanimously defeated in a House committee.

State Sen. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, opposed Frye-Mueller's suspension saying the motion violates the rules of the Senate.

"When that occurs, your bias towards a certain senator is going to come into play," he said.

Later in his statement, Pischke said the motion was premature and would deny the voice of all of Frye-Mueller's constituents in District 30, which consists of portions of Pennington County and all of Custer and Fall River counties.

"You're going to take away their rights in this body on a 'she said, she said' situation," Pischke said. "Think about it if it was you. Think about if that was your district and your people — your constituents. We're talking about lawsuits here."

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, who presides over the Senate, said the motion was "putting the cart ahead of the horse," and ruled the motion to be out-of-order. Senate President Pro Tempore challenged Rhoden's ruling and had the support of the majority of the Senate. Rhoden was overruled.

State Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Senate Republican leader, said Thursday the episode involving Frye-Mueller and the legislative staff member involved a personnel issue and more information would be released in the future.

Sen. Michael Rohl, the Republican lawmaker who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on “serious allegations” and had been made to ensure the Legislature was creating a safe work environment for employees. He likened the Senate’s suspension to the move a business owner or human resources department would make when allegations are raised.

“The Senate will operate swiftly and diligently through the process of an investigation and provide the opportunity for due process to all parties involved,” Rohl said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.