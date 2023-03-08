It took less than four hours for a Pennington County jury to find 18-year-old Kasey Arehart guilty of all four counts he faced after firing a gun at a group of teenagers near the Central States Fairgrounds in August.

Arehart, of Rapid City, was found guilty of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault. He kept an even demeanor during the reading of the verdict, but looked defeated as he was escorted out of the courtroom by deputies.

Before the jury was sent away to deliberate the case Wednesday afternoon, they heard the state and the defense make their final arguments.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Adam Shiffermiller, asked the jury to find Arehart guilty on all counts.

"Use your common sense," Shiffermiller said.

According to testimony from the victims, Arehart approached their vehicle near the fairgrounds after the fair closed on Aug. 22, 2022. He carried a pistol, pointed it through a car window and started shooting.

The incident possibly started over a thrown corn dog stick, according to testimony. Arehart and a group of his friends were at the fairgrounds the same evening a teenage boy, his girlfriend and five others also went to the fair.

The boy had "jumped" Arehart in the past, according to Arehart's testimony. Arehart testified one of his friends also had issues with the teen, and that friend threw a corn dog stick at him while he and his girlfriend walked by.

According to witness and victim testimony, the teen did not seem angry about the incident, although he told his friends about it. When the group walked back to their cars, Arehart's group followed.

Arehart retrieved a gun from his car. He testified he did so because one of the teens in the the group got out of one of the two cars they occupied and asked him about his chain and his shoes, although Shiffermiller pointed out during his closing arguments that Arehart was not wearing a chain in police photos of him taken that evening.

Arehart tucked the gun in his waistband to "de-escalate the situation," he testified. The victims testified a strobe light mounted on the gun was on when Arehart was walking towards the car containing three of the seven teens. The remaining four were in a vehicle parked next to it.

According to victim testimony, someone in Arehart's group asked for one of the teens by name. When they replied, Arehart said, "a'ight, bet" and "let me see what you got up in here," before sticking his gun through the open window of the back passenger door.

The 17-year-old sitting in the seat testified that Arehart pointed the gun past him and fired. He grabbed Arehart's wrist, pinning it to the doorframe. The teen sitting to his left helped while Arehart continued to shoot and the driver started making circles in the parking lot to get Arehart away from the car.

Arehart testified he was pulled into the vehicle and he feared for his life as he was drug alongside the car. Eventually Arehart dropped the gun and fell from the vehicle.

The three teens drove to Walmart in Rapid City and called 911. The four teens in the second vehicle drove to the front of the fairgrounds to speak with law enforcement. Arehart and his friends left the scene only to return about 20 minutes later to call 911.

Arehart's defense attorney, John Rusch, said during closing arguments that Arehart was "clearly being dragged" in surveillance footage of the incident. Rusch also said that "nobody grabs for a gun that's actively being shot" to bolster Arehart's testimony that the teen sitting in the backseat tried to grab his gun and he was in fear for his life.

"They have not met their burden," Rusch said.

Arehart faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count. The court scheduled a sentencing hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 1 before Presiding Judge Craig Pfeifle, who oversaw the trial.