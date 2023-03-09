After less than two hours of deliberation Wednesday, a Pennington County jury found 53-year-old Carl Relf guilty of seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot at a motorist and construction workers near Hart Ranch in June.

In an interview with investigators played in court on Tuesday — the second day of the trial — a shirtless Relf explained his side of what happened on June 6, 2022.

Relf said he saw a bald white man driving a vehicle with a young Native American in the passenger seat who “looked drugged.” He thought the white man was acting suspicious, so he followed the car as it turned off of Highway 16 toward Hart Ranch.

“I catch weird feelings about that kind of stuff,” Relf said.

After following the vehicle into Hart Ranch, Relf said he stopped at the gas station. Surveillance footage played in court showed him talking with a worker at Hart Ranch, who testified that Relf seemed agitated and complained about road construction on Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road.

Relf told investigators when he was at the gas station, a construction worker threatened to brand him. The video didn’t show any construction workers, but the Hart Ranch employee testified that he discussed “branding” campers for storage, which entails marking the vehicle with a tag.

Relf saw another vehicle that he found suspicious and started following it toward Reptile Gardens on Highway 16. Relf said in his interview with law enforcement he thought, “what if that Indian kid is in there,” when he saw what he thought could be a body bag in the vehicle.

The motorist testified when Relf asked him about it, he told him it was just a sleeping bag and he attempted to drive away from Relf when he lifted up his shirt to reveal a gun.

Relf got out of his truck and fired a round at him, the motorist testified. He drove to the police station in Rapid City and called 911. During closing arguments, Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Jason Thomas referenced witness testimony from a tourist who said he saw the vehicle make a U-turn and heard a gunshot before calling 911.

Relf then went to a construction area at the corner of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road and parked behind a compressor truck with two workers in it.

Thomas referenced the workers’ testimony that Relf pointed a gun at them before getting back in his truck. The two men drove to the construction site staging area to warn the rest of the workers and Relf followed.

When he arrived, Relf pointed the gun at four others — three construction workers and a pregnant woman — before firing another shot and leaving.

One of the workers followed Relf down a dirt road before law enforcement arrived and arrested him.

Relf told investigators that he did not fire the gun at anyone. He said he fired a shot into the air as he drove away from the construction site to ensure that no one would follow him.

During closing testimony, Relf's defense attorney Todd Love said his client is presumed innocent under the law and just because some of the things he said might seem "odd," that doesn't mean he's guilty.

Love said the motorist "misidentified" Relf and that he was never shot at. According to the defense attorney, the hole the motorist found in his vehicle 10 days after the incident wasn't reported to police for five months and was merely "consistent" with a bullet hole rather than definitive.

He urged the jury to remember, "this isn't an all or nothing game," and they must deliberate on each individual count.

The lawyer also noted that Relf was consistent in his story to law enforcement that he never pointed the gun at anyone.

Relf's sentencing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. April 3 before Judge Jane Wipf Pfiefle, who oversaw the trial.

The maximum penalty for aggravated assault in South Dakota is 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count. However, the state has raised that Relf has three prior felonies, which would make him an habitual offender. If the state uses that information, it would increase the maximum sentence to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each count.

Love said Relf is prepared to enter an admission to the prior felonies. The court scheduled a hearing for 4 p.m. March 16 for him to do so.

The felonies stem from a failure to appear conviction from 2016, a receiving a stolen vehicle conviction from 2015 and a felony DUI from 2008.

Relf has also had run-ins with local law enforcement that included him barricading himself inside a camper in 2015 when the Pennington County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest him on multiple warrants a week after he was found in a stolen vehicle with numerous beer cans.