Jury finds Peltier guilty of first-degree manslaughter

After about 4.5 hours of deliberation on Thursday, a Pennington County jury found 36-year-old Ashley Peltier guilty of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing her boyfriend through the heart with a paring knife during an argument on June 8, 2021, the day before his 30th birthday.

The victim, James Rice, died at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital the next day from the wound. Peltier was facing second-degree murder for killing Rice, however, the jury decided to convict on the lesser manslaughter charge.

"This is how she would show her love, with a knife to the chest. This was her birthday present to him," said Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema during closing arguments Thursday morning.

The defense argued that Peltier acted in self-defense and referenced Peltier’s testimony that Rice had punched her, attempted to break into a bedroom where she had hidden to get away from him, pushed her face into the carpet and pushed her on multiple occasions throughout their relationship, which began in 2016.

"In this country, we get to defend ourselves," said Angela Colbath, Peltier's defense attorney.

Interview footage, body camera footage, 911 calls, law enforcement testimony, and Peltier's testimony painted a picture of what happened the evening that Peltier stabbed James Rice in their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City while their two young children slept.

After drinking to celebrate Rice's upcoming birthday, Rice and Peltier got into an argument about a message an ex-boyfriend sent Peltier a year prior. Peltier testified the couple’s arguments often surrounded accusations of infidelity and ex-partners.

Initially, Peltier told law enforcement that she pushed Rice first, got into his face first and the two were face-to-face arguing. To get her away, he pushed her and she fell into a chair. He then wouldn’t get out of her face, so she went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife and threatened him.

He backed off but then walked towards her as she tried to leave the kitchen. She then, without intending to actually hurt him, stabbed him with “a quick jab.”

"I think I just got too heated," she told investigators. "I just snapped, I guess."

Peltier changed her story in court. She testified that Rice pushed her first and he also choked her. The defense showed photos of bruising on her neck to back up that claim, which the state called “a fabrication of desperation” during closing arguments, adding the bruising could have come from when Rice wrestled with Peltier for the knife.

Kempema played several clips from Peltier's interview with law enforcement following the stabbing. At one point, she said that she could have backed off. During another recorded clip, Peltier states that she wasn't afraid of Rice and he wasn't armed with any weapons.

"I just got kind of fed up with his [expletive]," she said in the early morning hours following the stabbing.

Colbath urged the jury to not take Peltier's statements out of context and pointed to the Thursday morning testimony of the executive director of the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, Krista Heeren-Graber, who the defense called as its last witness.

Heeren-Graber explained to the jury the power dynamics and complexities present in domestic violence situations and how it's common for victims to not leave, to blame themselves, and to refrain from telling family or calling law enforcement. The reasons for not seeking help can be because the victims fear their partners, or themselves, will face legal trouble.

Rice did have a criminal history involving violence in Pennington County. He was charged with domestic assault three times: once in 2017 and twice in 2015. He pleaded guilty to the 2017 charge. In the 2015 cases, he pleaded to lesser charges. In 2012, he was charged with aggravated assault but pleaded guilty to simple assault.

Rice’s family said they were satisfied with the verdict, and that Rice was not a violent person and he turned his life around.

“Ever since he was born, he's always been the biggest lover. He cares for everybody. Even people who have done him wrong, he still cares and loves and that's what I just want everyone to know,” Ebony Afraid of Lightning, Rice's sister, said. “Yes, his record makes him look like maybe not a great person, but he is an amazing person. And there are hundreds of people in this town that will tell you that.”

Several of Rice’s family members said after the trial that Peltier had no reason to be afraid of him.

“I know he's not a violent person,” said Elijah Cane, his nephew. “He's not a person that would ever try to inflict harm or incite violence on any type of person or individual. I wasn't there in that moment, but knowing James I feel like, in that moment, it was never going to be escalated beyond an argument.”

When the eight-man, four-woman jury left the courtroom at 11 a.m. Thursday, they left with the instruction to choose between four verdicts: not guilty, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of first-degree manslaughter or guilty of second-degree manslaughter.

After the guilty verdict was read and court was called to recess, juror Allan Heartwell told the Journal that the jury thought first-degree manslaughter was the appropriate option. The jury instructions defined first-degree manslaughter as a homicide perpetrated unnecessarily while resisting an attempt by the person killed to commit a crime or after such attempt shall have failed unless it is committed under such circumstance as constitutes excusable or justifiable homicide.

To return a guilty verdict for first-degree manslaughter, the jury had to determine if the state had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Peltier had caused Rice's death, that the killing was not excusable or justifiable, that the killing was done unnecessarily, either while resisting an attempt by Rice to commit a crime or after such attempt had failed.

Heartwell told the Journal there wasn't much conflict between jurors, although one was hesitant about first-degree manslaughter and had wanted to go with second-degree manslaughter.

"We talked about that for a while and eventually she came around," he said.

Peltier faces a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Her family was present in the courtroom Thursday, but declined to comment on the verdict.