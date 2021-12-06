Jury selection begins for trial of man charged in 2020 stabbing murder

"He would help anybody out. He was full of life, a hard worker," Walker previously told the Journal .

Baumgarten was described by his sister, Dani Walker, as a "very easygoing, very likable."

Baumgarten, who previously lived in Lemmon and worked construction in Rapid City, left behind two young sons, both under the age of ten, according to Walker.

Allman, who previously lived in Hermosa, already had a lengthy criminal record leading up to the 2020 murder charge. His record includes simple domestic violence assault, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and escape charges.

According to witnesses interviewed by police at the scene of the stabbing incident, Allman stabbed Baumgarten for "talking (expletive)" about him.

Allman had allegedly overheard Baumgarten talking about him from the downstairs area of the residence, prompting him to go up the stairs and into the kitchen where he violently confronted Baumgarten by stabbing him in the chest.

Allman, with a gun in hand, then accused Baumgarten of faking the seriousness of his injury and threatened to kill him if he didn't stop.

As he pointed the gun at the others at others present during the incident, Allman demanded that Baumgarten be removed from the apartment and taken to the hospital.

Allman told the group that if they didn't take him to the hospital, he'd take Baumgarten and dump him somewhere in the Badlands National Park.

The group them took Baumgarten outside but were unable to transport him to the hospital, as Allman got into the vehicle instead and fled the scene.

Thalia Afraid of Lightning, who also goes by Thalia Rice, was charged with being an accessory to murder for allegedly driving Allman away from the scene.