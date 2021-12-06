Jury selection begins for trial of man charged in 2020 stabbing murder

Jury selection for a Box Elder man's murder trial began Monday morning, with selection taking place at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
Once a jury has been selected, opening statements and witness testimony will begin in the murder trial of Barry Allman at the Pennington County Courthouse. A public viewing room has been set up on the first floor of the courthouse for the trial, which could last through Dec. 17.
Allman, 31, is accused of killing 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten on Aug. 6, 2020.
Allman is facing a second-degree murder charge, which carries a punishment of mandatory life in prison without parole. He entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.
Police responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed at 4:47 a.m. Aug. 6, 2020, on the 1700 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City, where they located an injured Baumgarten in a grassy area outside of an apartment.
According to court documents, officers and medics provided life-saving measures on Baumgarten, who had been stabbed in the chest. Baumgarten died at the hospital.
Baumgarten was described by his sister, Dani Walker, as a "very easygoing, very likable."
"He would help anybody out. He was full of life, a hard worker," Walker previously told the Journal.
Baumgarten, who previously lived in Lemmon and worked construction in Rapid City, left behind two young sons, both under the age of ten, according to Walker.
Allman, who previously lived in Hermosa, already had a lengthy criminal record leading up to the 2020 murder charge. His record includes simple domestic violence assault, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and escape charges.
According to witnesses interviewed by police at the scene of the stabbing incident, Allman stabbed Baumgarten for "talking (expletive)" about him.
Allman had allegedly overheard Baumgarten talking about him from the downstairs area of the residence, prompting him to go up the stairs and into the kitchen where he violently confronted Baumgarten by stabbing him in the chest.
Allman, with a gun in hand, then accused Baumgarten of faking the seriousness of his injury and threatened to kill him if he didn't stop.
As he pointed the gun at the others at others present during the incident, Allman demanded that Baumgarten be removed from the apartment and taken to the hospital.
Allman told the group that if they didn't take him to the hospital, he'd take Baumgarten and dump him somewhere in the Badlands National Park.
The group them took Baumgarten outside but were unable to transport him to the hospital, as Allman got into the vehicle instead and fled the scene.
Thalia Afraid of Lightning, who also goes by Thalia Rice, was charged with being an accessory to murder for allegedly driving Allman away from the scene.
The vehicle Allman used to flee the scene was pulled over during a traffic stop later on Aug. 6, 2020 on Elk Vale Road, but only Rice was in the car. Only Rice was in the car. Allman was arrested at a residence near Wanblee on Aug. 7, 2020.
If not completed by Monday evening, jury selection is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.