Justin Walker readying Belle Fourche in his 1st season as head coach

BELLE FOURCHE — Justin Walker officially moved to Belle Fourche less than three weeks before the Broncs stepped onto the field for the first practice of fall camp.

Prior to accepting his role as head coach of the Belle Fourche football program, he served as an assistant coach in Montana but possessed a desire to relocate to the Black Hills.

Walker applied for a job as the head wrestling coach of the Broncs earlier this summer but there wasn’t a teaching position available at the school. That changed when the football job opened up.

“It was a late process,” Walker told the Journal on Tuesday. “I was actually on staff at one of the bigger schools in Montana and was in camp coaching them all summer.

“All of the sudden when June rolled around they had a teaching and coaching job open,” he continued. “So I applied and we got it done. We moved here a couple of weeks ago and we’re rolling.”

In college, Walker played linebacker at Black Hills State for one season under former Yellow Jackets head coach and current Chadron State head coach Jay Long.

After his freshman year, Walker transferred to the University of Montana Western, but always desired to return to the Black Hills.

“I really like the community here,” Walker said. “The best part is getting to know the kids, their family and the history. I’ve been in multiple states at multiple schools and everybody has their own story, but there is something special to Belle Fourche and the Black Hills.”

The summer proved a whirlwind for Walker as he began the process of relocating, especially considering summer workouts were already in full swing. Thankfully, the Broncs’ assistant coaches held down the fort until their new boss made his way to the Center of the Nation.

“A bonus for me not being here was that we had a full group in the weight room,” Walker said. “The first meeting I had with our coaching staff, they pulled out a spreadsheet and said, this is who’s been at workouts, this is who hasn’t, these are the numbers and this is where we’re at. They were just rolling and moving ahead even without me being here.”

For the players at Belle Fourche, the process of transitioning from former coach Scott Slotten to Walker proved difficult, particularly due to the timing.

“It was really stressful going into senior year with a new coach,” senior Devin Nowowiejski said. “But coach Walker is very confident and has everything organized, so it honestly hasn’t been as bad as people may think.”

Walker is familiar with coaching turnover. He played for three different head coaches and a host of coordinators in college. Throughout all of that turnover, however, Walker grew a desire to coach and learned the tools necessary to be successful.

One of his coaches at Montana Western, Ryan Norris, ran his program with a series of checklists that spanned the entire season. When Walker started coaching he created his own checklist that starts with Day 1 and goes all the way through the final weekend of the regular season.

“I grew up in a military family and you plan, plan, plan some more and when you are tired you plan a little more,” he said. “Every bit of our practices and installs are planned out to a precise step. When I get done with every practice I go to my checklist.”

The Broncs finished last season 3-6 overall and 2-3 in Class 11A. This season they return a host of seniors and an experienced group of skill position players.

“I’m really lucky that our older kids and skill position players are gifted physically,” Walker said. “I was not gifted genetically and had to work really hard. I told our kids that they are the type of players who walk into a meeting and football coaches drool.”

On the offensive and defensive line, he said the Broncs are undersized but athletic enough to get the job done.

Offensively, Belle Fourche is transitioning from a traditional Power-I scheme to more of a spread look. Nowowiejski will play a big role at running back in the coming year.

Defensively, the Broncs will also rely on a strong core of linebackers and defensive backs behind an athletic group on the d-line.

The No. 1 priority for Walker ahead of the Broncs' first game at Douglas on Aug. 26 is to limit mistakes and maximize efficiency.

“We don't want to have any mistakes,” Walker said. “The biggest thing in high school football is that people align wrong, have bad technique and don’t do things that are simple. As a coach we don’t want to complicate things.”

Belle Fourche 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 26 – at Douglas

Fri, Sept. 2 – vs. Dell Rapids*

Sat, Sept. 10 – at St. Thomas More

Fri, Sept. 16 – at Chamberlin*

Fri, Sept. 23 – vs. Spearfish

Fri, Sept. 30 – at Lakota Tech*

Fri, Oct. 7 – at Sturgis Brown

Fri, Oct. 14 – vs. Sioux Falls Christian*

Thurs, Oct. 20 – vs. Vermillion*

*Class 11A game