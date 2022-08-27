Justin Walker wins head-coaching debut as Belle Fourche overcomes deficit to beat Douglas in season-opener

BOX ELDER — Belle Fourche flexed its muscles down the stretch in a wet and nasty second half to overcome a two-point deficit and claim a 27-16 win over Douglas on Friday at Patriots Stadium.

The Broncs trailed 16-14 late in the third quarter but scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes and 20 seconds of play to give Justin Walker his first victory as a varsity head coach.

“It’s fantastic,” Walker said. “I really did believe in these kids, because from top to bottom they are good dudes. We had some adversity, not just the lightning storm, but not doing our job defensively and not doing things correctly. But I tell you what, these kids stuck it out.”

The Broncs led 14-8 with two minutes to go in the second quarter when officials at Douglas halted play due to a tornado warning in the region that turned into a lightning delay that lasted well over an hour.

The two teams battled back and forth when play resumed, but Belle Fourche (1-0) controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to earn a hard-fought road victory.

The Patriots (0-1) struggled down the stretch and finished the night 1 for 4 in the red zone and 0 for 10 on third down.

“That’s sort of been our Achilles heel for quite some time here at Douglas,” head coach Will Velez said. “We start shooting ourselves in the foot when we get close to the goal line. I don’t know if we get happy feet and forget our fundamentals but it’s something we are going to work through as a coaching staff.”

Belle Fourche racked up 302 yards of total offense and held Douglas to 200 yards.

Quarterback Nolan Wahlfeldt accounted for all three touchdowns for the Broncs. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball eight times for 41 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Wahlfeldt said he was worried that after the delay it would stall the passing game. But he completed 4 of 7 passes for 89 yards after the break and settled into his role at QB.

“I thought I would have to run a lot, but I ended up being able to throw it,” the junior said. “In the first half I had some jitters and didn’t live up to what I needed to do but in the second half I really came out and showed what I can do.”

Walker heaped high praises on his quarterback after the game and said Wahlfeldt is just getting started.

“Nolan is a quiet superstar,” Walker said. “People don’t realize how great he is about to be. He is about to set the entire state of South Dakota on fire. He reads well, he knows what he’s looking at on the defense and it’s just about building confidence in his team.”

The Broncs added 110 yards on the ground on 39 carries. Kyren Nule led the way on the ground with 60 yards on 23 carries.

Belle Fourche started the contest on a high note with a six-play, 35-yard scoring drive in 1:43. Wahlfeldt capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run and gave the Broncs a 7-0 lead with 9:15 left in the first quarter after an Anthony Staley point-after attempt.

After the Patriots stalled in the red zone on the following drive, the Douglas defense stepped up. Linebacker Travis Luthy sacked Wahlfeldt in the end zone for a 12-yard loss and a safety to cut Douglas’ deficit to 7-2 with 4:06 left in the first.

The Patriots offense responded with a six-play, 42-yard scoring drive. Aiden Russel found Marcus Woods in the back of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown to cap the drive and give Douglas an 8-7 lead with 1:04 left in the first.

Belle Fourche reclaimed its lead in the second quarter on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Wahlfeldt to Tatin Yackley to move in from 14-8 with six minutes left in the second quarter.

After the long delay, Douglas struck first in the second half on a 12-yard touchdown run by Tyler Dumdei and 2-point conversion catch by Dumdei to take a 16-14 lead with 7:26 left in the third quarter.

The Broncs turned the tide at the end of the third with a commanding eight-play, 80 yard drive in 4:20. Wahlfeldt ended the march with a three yard touchdown run and the P.A.T. put his team in front 21-16 with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Douglas faced a 3rd-and-7 from its own 33 and the game’s only turnover sealed the Patriots’ fate. Russell dropped back and rolled to his right before Carter McKenna stepped into the passing lane and returned an interception 35 yards for a Broncs touchdown. The pick-six gave Belle Fourche a 27-16 lead with 11 minutes to go in the contest.

“He dropped back to pass and I rolled into my cloud coverage in the flats,” McKenna said. “I saw the ball coming and stepped in front and really thought about not dropping it. Then I just ran scared and tried to take it to the house.”

Douglas marched down the field on the ensuing drive before stalling on 4th-and-13 from the Belle Fourche 17. The Broncs held onto the ball until the clock expired to seal the victory.

Belle Fourche returns to action at 6 p.m. next Friday at home against Dell Rapids, while Douglas steps back on the field at 6 p.m. next Friday against Rapid City Stevens at Patriots Stadium.