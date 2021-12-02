 Skip to main content
Juvenile taken into custody for Tamarack Drive shooting

A juvenile male has been taken into custody in relation to the Nov. 28 shooting on Tamarack Drive, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

"Because the suspect is a juvenile, the RCPD is extremely limited in the amount of information that can be released about the incident," the release states. "Any further inquiries about the case will be referred to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office."

According to RCPD spokesman Brendyn Medina, the incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. Police found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

