Juveniles detained after shots fired into apartment building, cars in North Rapid City

Police have detained juveniles as young as 12 years old after a number of shots were fired early this morning at the Knollwood Townhouses in North Rapid City.

Captain James Johns of the Criminal Investigation Division said nine to 10 rounds were fired around 5 a.m. into cars and Apartment building C on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. No injuries have been reported, according to Johns.

Officers heard gunshots while responding to a call of "shots fired" around 5 a.m., said police spokesperson Brendyn Medina. He said every available officer responded as well as members of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Johns said the shootings posed a risk to young children.

"There are kids in the neighborhood and little ones wandering around, and we have people that are shooting guns and putting everyone at risk," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johns said a number of people fled the scene on foot. Police are still working to determine the number of people involved but have detained several whose ages range from 12 to over 18.

"We're working through those interviews to really ascertain what happened here, find out who's responsible for this terrible act," Johns said.