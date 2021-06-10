Juveniles detained after shots fired into apartment building, cars in North Rapid City

Police have detained juveniles as young as 12 years old after a number of shots were fired early this morning at the Knollwood Townhouses in North Rapid City.
Captain James Johns of the Criminal Investigation Division said nine to 10 rounds were fired around 5 a.m. into cars and Apartment building C on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. No injuries have been reported, according to Johns.
Officers heard gunshots while responding to a call of "shots fired" around 5 a.m., said police spokesperson Brendyn Medina. He said every available officer responded as well as members of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Johns said the shootings posed a risk to young children.
"There are kids in the neighborhood and little ones wandering around, and we have people that are shooting guns and putting everyone at risk," he said.
Johns said a number of people fled the scene on foot. Police are still working to determine the number of people involved but have detained several whose ages range from 12 to over 18.
"We're working through those interviews to really ascertain what happened here, find out who's responsible for this terrible act," Johns said.
"I think the situation is we've got those who are responsible moving from apartment to apartment and house to house," he said. "I think there are people here who know exactly what happened and we would ask them to come forward and let us know, tell us what's going on."
Johns asked anyone who has information to call the criminal investigations division at 605-394-4134.
"This is unacceptable behavior in Rapid City," he said. "We have an extensive amount of manpower that is being poured into this to bring the people responsible to justice."
This is the second violent crime in the area this week.
Ashley Peltier faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was stabbed to death at 10 Surfwood Drive, which is across the street from Knollwood Townhomes. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance this morning.