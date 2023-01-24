 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Juveniles wanted for burglarizing CBD store

  • Updated
  • 0
Rapid City Police Department

Rapid City police are searching for three juvenile males following a Sunday morning burglary on Jackson Boulevard.

Video footage reportedly caught the youths burglarizing Elemental, a Jackson Boulevard business that offers CBD oils and products.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The juveniles entered the store through a broken window, according to the Rapid City Police Department. When police arrived after receiving a 2 a.m. phone call reporting the burglary, no one was inside the shop but numerous items had been taken. 

The RCPD stated that video footage showed three juvenile males wearing all black clothing. 

Anyone with information about the incident of the suspects' identities can contact Detective Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can be submitted to the police department by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

Tags

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

