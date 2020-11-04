Kadoka Area hosting Dell Rapids St. Mary in 9B state semifinals

The previous two seasons, the Kadoka Area Kougars saw what it took to be among the final four teams in the Class 9B football ranks.
They just weren't quite there yet.
In 2020, the Kougars finally broke through and are one game from reaching the Dakota Dome. Friday, Kadoka Area hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary in a 9B semifinal game, the first in school history.
Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
As a sophomore, quarterback and middle linebacker TJ Hamar, now one of four senior leaders on the team, said that after they lost to Sully Buttes in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, he began to think that they had a shot to go further with a little hard work. That idea intensified last season after losing to Harding County in the second round as well.
"That turned something in my head. You have to get to the next level to play up there with those teams," Hamar said. "We had to get to that extra level, get in that extra work to get here."
Senior running back and defensive back Gaven Sudbeck said the Kougars are playing in the state semifinals because of their effort in practice and coming together as a team.
"It takes a lot of work," he said. "We are very close-knit as a team and I think that really helps us on offense and on defense, every game."
Veteran Kadoka Area head coach Chad Eisenbraun credits his four seniors — Sudbeck and Hamar and linemen Jackson Grimes and Reed Ohrtman — for their leadership and bringing them this far this season.
"We tease TJ and Gaven by saying they are the eye candy of the team. They have the stats and those things," Eisenbraun said. "But it has really been a team game, and it is all because of our four seniors. Not just because of them, but because our young kids have bought in. We have a sophomore class with four or five kids who get a lot of playing time."
The key for the team's success Friday? Eisenbraun said it is pretty boring, but he preaches it nonetheless: Blocking, tackling and tacking care of the football.
"If you can do that well for four quarters, you will put yourself in the ballgame towards the end," he said. "Of course, we have to stay healthy. We've been fortunate to be pretty healthy this year.
"We also have to run the ball well. That's what we do, and we just have to continue to do what we do well."
Sudbeck leads the team in rushing with 1,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he has caught 24 passes for 490 yards and five scores.
"Gaven is a special running back; he has a lot of quickness and speed, and he understands the offense very well," Eisenbraun said.
Last week the 42-12 win over Scotland is the second round, Sudbeck ran for 173 yards and scored five touchdowns.
"The running part is pretty easy for me," he said. "It's the big guys up front who lead the way to help me get those yards."
Hamar makes the Kougar offense go at quarterback as well as on defense as the middle linebacker. Eisenbraun said that on both sides of the football, he is the quarterback and the coach on the field.
"As good as he is at quarterback, he is as good, if not better, at linebacker," he said. "He understands what other teams are trying to do and communicates that well to the other guys."
Hamar is 57-of-85 passing for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he has also picked up 473 yards on the ground and 14 TDs.
"We all realize that it starts with blocking. We can't do anything, every single guy who doesn't have the ball is blocking," said Hamar, as the Kougars are averaging 254 yards rushing per game rushing. "Even most of our plays at quarterback, I will hand the ball off and then go block for him. We realize it takes everyone."
On defense, Hamar has 111 tackles, including 78 stops. Sudbeck has 76 tackles.
"On defense we trust every single person out there to do their job, and that is huge," Hamar said. "You can't do another person's job, but just do yours. It works smoothly that way."
Dell Rapids St. Mary comes in as the No. 5 seed and 6-2 overall. The Cardinals had a 1-0 forfeit over Bison in the first round of the playoffs and downed Faith 40-22 last week in the second round.
"We run very similar offenses. It should be a very interesting ballgame," Eisenbraun said. "I like how the teams will line up. I think it will be a very good game."
The Cardinals are led by running back Connor Libis, who ran for 202 yards and scored three touchdowns last week against Faith.
"Connor Libis is the real deal, he is a heck of a running back," Eisenbraun said. "He's definitely their main weapon, but they have a lot of good weapons that can do a lot of damage. Their front line (eight players over 200 pounds) is really big and physical. Hopefully we'll be able to match them a little bit."
Eisenbraun said their mentality from the start has been "100 percent, one-game-at-a-time." He admits that this team has probably exceeded his expectations.
"They have come together so well. I told the kids, 'Don't let the weight of possibly being in a state championship in one next week be on you," he said. "Don't let the 9-1 record weigh on what this week is, let's just play football."
Sudbeck said they have to stay focused and keep playing.
"They'll probably drive the ball on us a little bit, and we can't let that get us down," he said. "We have to stay firm and play our game."
Kadoka Area is a big school area geographically, with smaller communities involved such as Interior, Midland, Long Valley, Belvidere and Kadoka.
"We have a lot of support and a lot of people are real excited," Eisenbraun said.
Their community support hasn't gone unnoticed from the players, Sudbeck and Hamar both said.
"I think it is a great thing for the community," Hamar said. "We have a good community around us and that really helps. It's a pretty cool feeling."
Added Sudbeck: "It should be very exciting. Right now we're winning, and that is all I have wanted, just to win. That is pretty fun."
