Kadoka Area hosting Dell Rapids St. Mary in 9B state semifinals

Last week the 42-12 win over Scotland is the second round, Sudbeck ran for 173 yards and scored five touchdowns.

"The running part is pretty easy for me," he said. "It's the big guys up front who lead the way to help me get those yards."

Hamar makes the Kougar offense go at quarterback as well as on defense as the middle linebacker. Eisenbraun said that on both sides of the football, he is the quarterback and the coach on the field.

"As good as he is at quarterback, he is as good, if not better, at linebacker," he said. "He understands what other teams are trying to do and communicates that well to the other guys."

Hamar is 57-of-85 passing for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he has also picked up 473 yards on the ground and 14 TDs.

"We all realize that it starts with blocking. We can't do anything, every single guy who doesn't have the ball is blocking," said Hamar, as the Kougars are averaging 254 yards rushing per game rushing. "Even most of our plays at quarterback, I will hand the ball off and then go block for him. We realize it takes everyone."

On defense, Hamar has 111 tackles, including 78 stops. Sudbeck has 76 tackles.