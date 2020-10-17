Kadoka Area wins Douglas tourney

St. Thomas More, Rapid City Christian, Lemmon-McIntosh, Wall, Lyman, Philip, Kadoka Area and Faith will all get home games Thursday in the first round of the 11B and 9-man state playoffs, it was announced early Saturday morning.

The Cavaliers, 6-1, earned the No. 6 seed in the 11B playoffs and hosts No. 11 Redfield.

Also in 11B, No. 15 Lead-Deadwood will be at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. No. 16 Garretson will be at No. 1 Winner.

In 9AA, Lemmon/McIntosh is the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and will host No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton, while Rapid City Christian is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 3 Jones County/White River.

In 9A, Lyman is the top seed in Region 3 and hosts No. 4 Burke, while Wall is the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and will host No. 4 Northwestern. Also in Region 4, No. 2 Philip hosts No. 3 Timber Lake.

In 9B, No. 1 Kadoka Area hosts No. 4 Dupree in Region 4, while No. 2 Faith Hosts No. 3 Harding County.

In Region 2, No. 4 Bison is at No. 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary.

