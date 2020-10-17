Kadoka Area wins Douglas tourney

The Kadoka Area Kougars swept their way through pool play and bracket play to win the 31st annual Douglas Volleyball Tournament, downing host Douglas in two sets Saturday in Box Elder.
In the title match, the Kougars, 13-7, earned the tournament win with a 27-25 and 25-17 victory over the Patriots. Earlier in bracket play, Kadoka Area got past Wall 25-21 and 21-16.
Douglas, 3-15, knocked off St. Thomas More in three sets in the bracket semifinals, 25-22, 11-25 and 25-14.
In the consolation bracket play, New Underwood edged Lemmon 28-26 and 27-25 for the title. The Tigers got past Bison 25-17 and 25-13 in the bracket first round. Lemmon had a bye.
Earlier in the day in pool play, Kadoka Area defeated Douglas 25-18 and 25-13 and Bison 25-12 and 25-22.
In the other pool play matches, St. Thomas More downed Wall 25-18, 25-19, the Cavs defeated Lemmon 25-18 and 25-14 and STM edged New Underwood 22-25, 25-13 and 25-18; Wall defeated Lemmon 25-22 and 25-19, Lemmon defeated New Underwood 25-19 and 25-23, Douglas beat Bison 25-23, 25-18 and New Underwood beat Wall 25-22 and 25-22.
PIERRE 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Lady Governors downed the Spartans in three sets Saturday in Pierre, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 6-9, is at Hot Springs Tuesday and Pierre 4-7, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.
HURON 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Tigers overcame a tough first game and downed the Cobblers in three sets Saturday in Huron.
Huron opened with a 26-24 win, but was in control the rest of the way, 25-13 and 25-18.
No other results were made available.
Central, 2-20, will face Brandon Valley and Brookings Friday in Spearfish, while Huron, 11-3, hosts Watertown Tuesday.
Hill City goes 2-1, Raid City Christian 1-2 at Northwestern Tournament
The Rangers won two of three matches Saturday at the Northwestern Tournament in Millette, while the Lady Comets went 1-2.
Hill City fell to No. 1 Class B Northwestern 25-16 and 25-17, but came back to beat Black Hills Conference rival Rapid City Christian 16-25, 25-19 and 27-25 and Ethan 25-11 and 25-19.
Rapid City Christian also beat Ethan 25-10 and 25-18, but fell to Northwestern 25-14 and 25-22.
Hill City, 21-2, hosts Custer Tuesday, while Rapid City Christian, 22-4, is at Jones County Monday.
Football
Brackets set for 11B and 9-man playoffs
St. Thomas More, Rapid City Christian, Lemmon-McIntosh, Wall, Lyman, Philip, Kadoka Area and Faith will all get home games Thursday in the first round of the 11B and 9-man state playoffs, it was announced early Saturday morning.
The Cavaliers, 6-1, earned the No. 6 seed in the 11B playoffs and hosts No. 11 Redfield.
Also in 11B, No. 15 Lead-Deadwood will be at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. No. 16 Garretson will be at No. 1 Winner.
In 9AA, Lemmon/McIntosh is the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and will host No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton, while Rapid City Christian is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 3 Jones County/White River.
In 9A, Lyman is the top seed in Region 3 and hosts No. 4 Burke, while Wall is the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and will host No. 4 Northwestern. Also in Region 4, No. 2 Philip hosts No. 3 Timber Lake.
In 9B, No. 1 Kadoka Area hosts No. 4 Dupree in Region 4, while No. 2 Faith Hosts No. 3 Harding County.
In Region 2, No. 4 Bison is at No. 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary.
